CU Boulder investigating potential swatting incident at Norlin Library, shelter-in-place lifted

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado Boulder is investigating a potential swatting incident that triggered a campus-wide shelter-in-place order Monday.

Just before 5 p.m., the university ordered everyone on its campus to shelter in place due to "police activity" near Norlin Library.

University of Colorado Boulder

Police were initially investigating reports that shots had been fired near the library. At 5:40 p.m., CUPD said it was investigating a "potential swatting situation," and officers had cleared Sewell Hall.

The main campus was placed under a shelter-in-place order. That order has since been lifted for all locations except for Norlin Library.

Denver7's Maggy Wolanske is at the CU Boulder campus and spoke with a student who was by the library when the alert went out.

"We got word from our buddies on Snapchat that there was something going on, and we walked outside, saw some sirens," Elliott Tasovich said. "[We] wanted to see what was going on, and they just kicked us out. So it seems, seems pretty unsafe if they're being that uptight about it.

False reports of active shooters have plagued colleges and universities nationwide over the past few days. University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and Villanova University in Pennsylvania were targeted last week, and the University of South Carolina was impacted on Sunday.

The University of Arkansas, Iowa State and Kansas State each received fake threats of an active shooter on Monday.

This is a developing situation, and this article will be updated.