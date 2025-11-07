Before your next flight: Essential passenger protections you should know ahead of national flight reductions

DENVER — A simple flight today might not be as easy in coming days.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will begin reducing flights by 10% at 40 major airports across the country — including Denver International Airport — starting on Friday.

On Thursday morning, though, the most dedicated Broncos superfans flew into DIA in droves to witness the matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I don't care when I get home, as long as I get here in time for the game,” said Gray Wilcox, who flew in from Salt Lake City to cheer on the Broncos.

But getting back might be a bit turbulent under the FAA mandate.

National News What to know about the 10% reduction in flights at US airports due to shutdown The Associated Press

Now, Broncos fans that flew in for Thursday’s game are keeping watch — and not just for the best tailgate spots.

“Definitely going to keep an eye on the security lines and whether or not our flight gets delayed,” said Laurie Williams, “even if we have to drive home, it's worth it.”

Federal regulations went into effect last fall requiring airlines to make it easier for travelers to rebook or get refunds on significantly delayed or cancelled flights.

Even so, travel experts say it’s important to have safeguards in place for your travel plans if you're flying soon.

Airlines’ response to FAA directive

By Thursday, many major carriers like United, Delta, and Frontier posted alerts on their websites offering waivers for flight changes or cancellations — no fees attached.



Denver7 has compiled guidance from several airlines, which can you view in the embed below or by clicking here.

“Unless there's movement in Washington, the likelihood that you're going to see a significant disruption as we head into next week is pretty high,” said going.com travel expert Katy Nastro.

So, what precautions should you take?

If you booked a flight with a layover, consider switching to a nonstop flight to avoid getting stranded.

“We want people to try to target morning flights. Even amid the shutdown, morning flights, on average, have a higher on-time arrival rate,” said Nastro.

Sign up for your airline's text and push alerts so you’re hyper-aware of any last-minute flight disruptions.

“Regional flights are really the ones with the most likelihood of being cut. So if you do have a short-haul regional flight in the coming days, keep an eye on your airline app,” said Nastro.

The likelihood of airlines providing vouchers is low, she added, since the disruptions are out of their control.

Travel insurance and other protections

If you hadn't already purchased travel insurance before the start of the government shutdown, you might now be out of luck.

“A lot of policies will not cover when disruptions happen because we knew this was going on. So there's a lot of fine print that travelers need to be aware of,” said Nastro.

If you booked your flight with a credit card, you may have extra travel protections built in to your perks.

“A lot of them have travel insurance on travel delays where they'll cover maybe a meal, or a night stay, or transport to and from the airport,” added Nastro.