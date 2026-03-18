Denver International Airport experiencing power outage, impacting trains to terminals

DENVER — Denver International Airport experienced a power outage around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, impacting trains running between terminals.
The airport posted on social media that technicians are working as quickly as possible to restore power, but it did not have an estimated time for when the power restoration would be complete.
This prompted a ground stop from the Federal Aviation Administration until 11:30 a.m. Wednesday due to the equipment outage. The FAA estimated there was between a 30-60% chance the ground stop would be extended.
There were 220 flights delayed in and out of DIA, as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to FlightAware. There were six cancellations. DIA recommended passengers check with their airline for updates on their flights.
DIA is no stranger to problems with the trains. Last June, scheduled maintenance caused major passenger backups and train delays.
The airport has been considering alternatives to the trains for years now, including a pedestrian bridge from Terminal A to Terminal B and from B to C, so that in the instance of problems with the trains, passengers could still get to their gates.
Related coverage:
- Train track maintenance causes delays at Denver International Airport Tuesday night
- Mechanical issue stops trains at Denver International Airport
- Denver7 takes passengers' concerns to DIA officials after train delays Tuesday night
- Denver International Airport to shut down concourse trains overnight for six days in February
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