Mechanical issue stops trains at Denver International Airport

Airport officials said the stop was "brief" and the trains have resumed operation at limited capacity.
DENVER — A mechanical issue caused trains to "briefly stop" at Denver International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:42 p.m., one of the trains that take passengers to the concourses "experienced a mechanical issue that damaged a piece of the track," according to airport officials. This caused crowding at security checkpoints and on train platforms. A photo taken by a Denver7 viewer at 3:40 p.m. shows a large crowd waiting for the train at Terminal C.

In a message on X, formerly Twitter, at 3:42 p.m., airport officials said the stop was "brief" and the trains have resumed operation at limited capacity.

In an update at 4:55 p.m., airport officials said all trains are fully operational. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has also added additional staffing to the security checkpoints, according to the airport.

