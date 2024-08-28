Mechanical issue stops trains at Denver International Airport

DENVER — A mechanical issue caused trains to "briefly stop" at Denver International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:42 p.m., one of the trains that take passengers to the concourses "experienced a mechanical issue that damaged a piece of the track," according to airport officials. This caused crowding at security checkpoints and on train platforms. A photo taken by a Denver7 viewer at 3:40 p.m. shows a large crowd waiting for the train at Terminal C.

Denver7

In a message on X, formerly Twitter, at 3:42 p.m., airport officials said the stop was "brief" and the trains have resumed operation at limited capacity.

Travel Alert: At 2:42 p.m. there was a mechanical issue causing all trains to briefly stop. Trains have resumed at limited capacity. Technicians are working diligently to resolve the issue. Currently, South and West Checkpoints are open. More information to follow. — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) August 28, 2024

In an update at 4:55 p.m., airport officials said all trains are fully operational. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has also added additional staffing to the security checkpoints, according to the airport.