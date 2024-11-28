More than 10,000 runners participate in 51st annual United Way Turkey Trot in Wash Park

DENVER — The United Way Turkey Trot returned for its 51st year in Wash Park Thursday morning.

Although the nonprofit didn't break last year's record turnout, the 4-mile run/walk had 10,200 participants and raised $641,000.

"This is my 17th year doing this," said Christine Benero, the CEO and President of United Way. "You see the community come out on their holiday and unite to give back to the community.”

The Turkey Trot is the biggest fundraiser of the year for Mile High United Way, the first United Way in the world.

The organization was founded 136 years ago, and support families throughout the Denver metro by working to give all children a strong start, supporting education and academic success, and creating economic opportunity for all.

Benero said the funds will help with their 211 center, which fielded calls from more than 140,000 Coloradans this year. Benero told Denver7 that the nonprofit is on pace this year to surpass their call volume from 2023.

"It supports our home visitation program for parents with new babies. It supports our young people who have emancipated out of the child welfare system and need housing. It supports small businesses," said Benero.

Last year, Mile High United Way said it invested $25.5 million in the community and helped more than 668,700 people.