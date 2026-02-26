DENVER — On Thursday morning, parents, youth and pediatric health professionals are gathering at the Colorado State Capitol for a day action focused on kid's mental health.

The Youth Mental Health Action Day has become a yearly tradition since 2023.

Zach Zaslow with Children's Hospital Colorado said Children's declared a mental health emergency in 2021 — a crisis that is still ongoing. The plan is to share that with state lawmakers.

"To be able to talk with kids who are directly impacted by the policies they are considering makes it real for them," Zaslow said. "It makes the stakes very real. The work that they're doing matters."

Families and health professionals advocate for mental health help for kids

A release from Children's Hospital Colorado experts shared last year reads: "Our experts cared for more than 14,400 pediatric patients who received mental health treatment across the entire System of Care (inpatient, partial hospitalization, outpatient, etc.)."

The day of action is a chance for more than 150 clinicians, including members of Children's Hospital Colorado and the American Academy of Pediatrics, to meet with lawmakers and members of the governor's office. The same goes for families and their kids.

Lawmakers will also read a resolution.

"This resolution at the legislature is just about recognizing the work of pediatric health care providers and committing the legislature to collaboratively supporting kids mental health and well being," Zaslow said.

Zaslow also said a major focus will also include talking to lawmakers about protecting the workforce pipeline so there are people to help in this space, and to streamline access to that help. Zaslow said they are advocating for those two goals as lawmakers face a major budget deficit.