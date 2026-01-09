Denver nutritionist supports new US dietary guidelines from Trump administration

DENVER — Americans should eat more whole foods and proteins, less sugar and fewer highly processed foods — that is the new nutrition advice out this week from the Trump administration.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins issued the new guidelines this week, updating the so-called "food pyramid" as is required by law every five years. They emphasize eating fresh vegetables, whole grains and full-fat dairy and urge people to avoid "packaged, prepared, ready-to-eat" foods and those that are "salty or sweet like chips, cookies and candy."

Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden spoke with MSU Denver nutrition professor, Dr. Jennifer Bolton, about the new guidelines.

"One of the biggest changes is less focus on carbohydrates and more focus on proteins at every meal. Which I think is a good focus, particularly for adults," said Dr. Bolton.

There was apprehension from some health experts about what the first dietary guideline recommendations from Secretary Kennedy would include. Kennedy for months has stressed overhauling the U.S. food supply as part of his Make American Healthy Again agenda.

But there was by and large relief that this new food pyramid is evidence-based.

USDA The Trump administration unveiled new dietary guidelines on Jan. 7, 2026, including a new food pyramid that emphasizes protein.

"Knowing that things are evidence-based, that this new food guide pyramid is evidence-based, makes us feel like we can be in strong support," said Bolton.

Dr. Bolton adds that roughly 90% of health care spending goes toward treating chronic disease. And that if more Americans follow this new guidance, that number could be greatly reduced.

"We can only get there by focusing on fruits and vegetables, focus on lean protein, lots of movement, whole carbohydrates and adding fat — healthful fats — avocado, olive oil and full-fat dairy is a great addition, I think, to rounding out the food guideline pyramid," said Dr. Bolton.

RELATED STORY | New nutritional guidance set to transform school lunches and military meals

The new guidelines roll back previous recommendations to limit alcohol to one drink or less per day for women and two drinks or less per day for men.

Instead, the guidance advises Americans to “consume less alcohol for better health.”

They also say that alcohol should be avoided by pregnant women, people recovering from alcohol use disorder and those who are unable to control the amount they drink.

The new guidance will most profoundly affect the federally-funded National School Lunch Program, which is required to follow the guidelines to feed 30 million children on a typical school day.

Click here for full dietary guidelines