Trump administration issues updated dietary guidelines, calls for higher protein intake

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday unveiled new Dietary Guidelines for Americans, emphasizing higher protein intake and reduced consumption of ultraprocessed foods.

The guidelines, updated every five years, help shape policy and influence menus for school lunches, Meals on Wheels and other federally funded food programs.

The newest 10-page report is far shorter than the 164-page version released in 2020. While much of the advice remains consistent with the previous edition, some key recommendations have been revised.

The report now suggests that adults consume 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. For example, a 200-pound person should eat between 109 and 146 grams of protein daily. Previous recommendations from the FDA for a person of that weight were about 73 grams.

It also advises Americans to consider oils, butter and beef tallow when adding fats to meals, while continuing to recommend limiting saturated fat to no more than 10% of total daily calories. In December 2024, nutrition experts released their recommendations for the newest update. Their assertion reiterated previous reports: A healthy diet is lower in red and processed meats, as well as sugar-sweetened foods, refined grains and saturated fats.

However, the final guidelines did not make a distinction between red meat and white meat, such as chicken or turkey.

Kennedy disputed the panel's findings on saturated fats and red meat sources, suggesting they can play a larger role in Americans' diets.

"Whole, nutrient-dense food is the most effective path to better health and lower health care costs," Kennedy said. "Protein and healthy fats are essential, and were wrongly discouraged in prior dietary guidelines; we are ending the war on saturated fats."

The guidelines encourage choosing whole foods — such as fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains — over those that are processed, refined or high in added sugar.

“We are putting real food back at the center of the American diet,” the report states. “Real food that nourishes the body. Real food that restores health. Real food that fuels energy and encourages movement and exercise. Real food that builds strength.”