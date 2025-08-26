Colorado youth suicide rate at lowest level since 2007

DENVER — The suicide rate for Colorado youth ages 10-18 has fallen to its lowest level since 2007, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) Office of Suicide Prevention announced Monday.

In 2024, there were 39 suicide deaths in Colorado among that age group, a suicide rate of 5.85 per 100,000 10-to-18-year-olds. That rate is down from its peak in 2020, when the state saw 87 suicide deaths (12.91 deaths per 100,000 youth).

In an interview with Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden, CDPHE attributed the decline to programs made available to young people.

"What we're seeing is that working together with other state agencies and local partners across the state is increasing the number of evidence-based programs that are reaching young people, hopefully before they are in crisis and hopefully meeting their needs if they are in crisis," said Dr. Lena Heilmann, director of CDPHE's Office of Suicide Prevention.

The state lists the following programs and partners that have contributed to the encouraging decline:



Sources of Strength - A universal suicide prevention program designed to build and improve relationships among youth and trusted adults.

The Colorado Follow-Up Project - Provides critical services to people, including youth, who have been discharged from an emergency department after a mental health crisis or suicide attempt.

The Second Wind Fund - Provides free suicide-specific therapy to underinsured or uninsured youth.

The Gun Shop Project - Funds trusted messengers to encourage gun shops, firing ranges, and firearm safety course instructors to promote best practices in firearm safety, such as safe gun storage.

