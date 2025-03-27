Study: Suicide attempts down 29% in Colorado high schools thanks to school-based, peer-led program

DENVER — A new study in the American Journal of Preventative Medicine shows suicide attempts in Colorado high schools are down 29% thanks to a school-based, peer-led program.

The study surveyed 6,539 students in 20 Colorado high schools looking at how effective the Sources of Strength program is for reducing suicide attempts.

The Lakewood-based program comes into schools to train student leaders and staff members. Those people then engage with students and promote good mental health. That could mean anything from launching an awareness campaign about loneliness to getting the word out that there are people in school you can talk to when you have problems. The overall effect is to normalize good mental health practices.

Scott LoMorray, the CEO of Sources of Strength, said the proof of how effective this organic approach is can be found in public health.

"We haven't reduced heart disease deaths in this country by 60% in the last 50 years by getting better at heart surgery. We did it because we took a public health approach, helping people live healthier lives," said LoMorray.

Sources of Strength started 27 years ago. It currently operates in more than 250 Colorado schools, mostly middle and high schools, and thousands more throughout the United States and Canada.

If you're experiencing thoughts of suicide, text or call 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You will be connected with a counselor from across the U.S. and your conversation will remain confidential.