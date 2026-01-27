Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestyleHealth News

Actions

Colorado reports third pediatric flu-related death this season

anush roy flu shot.png
LM Otero/AP
anush roy flu shot.png
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Colorado has reported a third pediatric flu-related death this season, according to the dashboard on the state's Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) website.

Now CDPHE is confirming to Denver7, that the child was younger than 5 years old and from outside the Denver metro area.

CDPHE leaders said staff reviewed lab testing and other details and confirmed this was a flu-related death.

The state recorded its second pediatric flu-related death earlier this month.

There have been zero pediatric COVID-19 or RSV-related deaths since Oct. 1, 2025.

CDPHE also gave some context compared to previous years, writing in an e-mail:

"During most recent influenza seasons, Colorado has had three or fewer pediatric influenza deaths reported. Rarely, Colorado has seen flu seasons with higher numbers of deaths, including six in 2014-2015 and 13 in 2009-2010 during the H1N1 pandemic."

CDPHE is still encouraging people to get the flu shot. Health officials said even though the vaccine isn't a perfect match to this year's dominant strain, it still protects against the most severe symptoms.

anusha image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Anusha Roy
Denver7 morning anchor Anusha Roy tells stories that impact all of Colorado’s communities, but specializes in reporting on our climate, mental health, and the opioid crisis. If you’d like to get in touch with Anusha, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.