Colorado reports third pediatric flu-related death this season

DENVER — Colorado has reported a third pediatric flu-related death this season, according to the dashboard on the state's Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) website.

Now CDPHE is confirming to Denver7, that the child was younger than 5 years old and from outside the Denver metro area.

CDPHE leaders said staff reviewed lab testing and other details and confirmed this was a flu-related death.

The state recorded its second pediatric flu-related death earlier this month.

There have been zero pediatric COVID-19 or RSV-related deaths since Oct. 1, 2025.

CDPHE also gave some context compared to previous years, writing in an e-mail:

"During most recent influenza seasons, Colorado has had three or fewer pediatric influenza deaths reported. Rarely, Colorado has seen flu seasons with higher numbers of deaths, including six in 2014-2015 and 13 in 2009-2010 during the H1N1 pandemic."

CDPHE is still encouraging people to get the flu shot. Health officials said even though the vaccine isn't a perfect match to this year's dominant strain, it still protects against the most severe symptoms.