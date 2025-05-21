Adams County libraries expand mental health resources

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Adams County is expanding library services as a response to the ongoing mental health crisis. The Anythink Libraries, the public library system in the county, has rolled out several new programs aimed at supporting the community’s mental wellness.

“Libraries have been adapting to meet the changing needs of residents, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic,” Executive Director of Anythink Libraries Mark Fink said. “We recognized a shift in the demands of our community and have adjusted our services accordingly.”

There are several different programs in the works right now.

The libraries are stocking shelves with books on mental health. They have launched a unique program allowing people to borrow outdoor gear, making access to the mountains more realistic.

The libraries also offer mindfulness and parenting workshops, a designated teen hangout area with free snacks and even therapy dog sessions. This is a program designed for kids to read to the dogs. Fink said the idea is to alleviate pressure on kids, as they learn to read or work around learning challenges.

“It removes the barriers of, you know, somebody reacting to how they read, and it just gives them a great opportunity to practice, and then they get the validation from the animals,” Fink said.

In collaboration with the City of Thornton, Anythink Libraries is also working on establishing an outdoor library to utilize open spaces.

“We have a lot of opportunities for people to really explore their creative side, learn new skills. And you know, through that creativity, it might be something that really helps with maybe some mental health challenges that they might be working through, or to reduce stress and anxiety that we're all feeling these days,” Fink said.

