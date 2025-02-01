Winter lawn care tips so your grass is green in spring

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — While our lawns may be taking a rest during the winter, experts say there are a few things you can do to promote a healthy and green lawn in the spring.

Sarah Marcoglies with Native Earth Company, in partnership with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, met up with Denver7 to showcase what we should consider doing for our lawns this time of year.

Marcoglies said do not to let companies talk you into fertilizers in the winter because it is bad for the beds and lawns for various reasons. She explained you should have aerated the soil in the fall to break up compacted soil and improve drainage. If you haven’t done this yet, she said just wait until the spring. Aeration allows oxygen, water, and nutrients to reach the grassroots.

If you have any debris left on your lawn, Marcoglies said you should rake leaves and debris to prevent mold and fungal growth, as unraked leaves can suffocate your grass. She said you should have already done an over-seed and compost on the lawn to fill in thin or bare spots and promote a denser lawn. If we have a week or so of warmer temperatures, you could do this in the winter or early spring.

If you're itching to get in the yard, now is a good time to do the prep work. Tune up the mowers and equipment or look into new green technologies. Marcoglies said electric tools can go a long way, as a gas-powered lawn mower can emit as much pollution in one hour as driving a car for 45 miles.

Watch the video below to see what you should consider doing for your lawn this time of year.