Planting flowers this Mother’s Day weekend? Here’s what the experts have to say

DENVER — When it comes to gardening, the rule of thumb here in Colorado is to wait until Mother’s Day to plant. With Mother’s Day weekend upon us, we have some tips on what to plant and when.

Colorado has a unique climate, where unexpected late-season freezes can damage sensitive plants. Denver’s average last frost date is mid-May, so this weekend, it’s best to plant cool-season veggies like cabbage, broccoli, brussell sprouts and cauliflower.

If you’re thinking about planting tomatoes, Alison O’Connor, an extension professor of horticulture at Colorado State University, said it’s best to wait until temperatures warm up.

“If we have a wet spring, which is still possible, our soils stay really pretty cold. So the further you can delay planting, and if you could wait until Memorial Day, or even the first week of June, your soil temperature is going to be warmer and your tomatoes, your peppers, anything that loves it hot, are just going to be much, much happier.”

Tomatoes, beans, eggplant and peppers all flourish in the warmer temperatures and warmer soil.

Different plants thrive at different parts of the growing season, with can last into late October in Denver.

For a detailed planning guide of when to plant seeds or transplant crops into the soil and eventually harvest, there is a free list on Denver Urban Garden’s website.

Happy planting!

