Food rescue program helps fill plates, save food as hunger hits 10-year high for Food Bank of the Rockies

DENVER — With hunger in Colorado at its highest level in a decade and federal food aid shrinking, the Food Bank of the Rockies is turning to its “Food Rescue Program” to help bridge a widening gap for families in need.

Denver7 is teaming up with Food Bank of the Rockies and Common Spirit to help neighbors facing food insecurity with our 7 Days to Help End Hunger campaign, which will help raise crucial funds to support community members in need.

Denver7 Food Bank of the Rockies collects multiple truckloads each week from Safeway distribution centers.

Cuts to federal programs, including the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and SNAP, have reduced the food bank’s inventory by about seven percent — roughly 14,000 fewer meals per day from government sources.

“We’re facing several challenges on the funding front and the amount of food,” said Mark Weslar, the food bank’s director of food sourcing. “We do everything in our power to try to make up that ground through the food rescue efforts.”

The Food Rescue Program is now a critical lifeline, providing over half of the food the bank distributes. It captures surplus items from across the food system — including retailers, wholesalers, and large-scale partners like Safeway — that would otherwise go to waste. Safeway alone contributes about 2.5 million meals annually through donations from its stores and distribution center.

“Over 90% of our stores donate each week to Food Bank of the Rockies and other local food pantries,” said Heather Halpape, Safeway’s director of communications and public affairs. “It gives us an opportunity to make sure that we get that food out to the people who need it most.”

The program’s priority isn’t just quantity — it’s nutrition. Nearly 30% of the rescued food is fresh produce, along with dairy, eggs, and protein, ensuring nutrient-dense options for families. “It’s really good quality, nutrient-dense food that would otherwise likely go to waste,” Weslar said.

Denver7 Arvada-based food pantry, Community Table, relies on Safeway for surplus food donations.

Through a network of hunger-relief partners, rescued food reaches smaller pantries quickly, helping ensure it’s consumed before passing its prime. At Community Table in Arvada, food programs coordinator Melvyn Walton sees the direct impact on his neighbors.

“I know some of these people. I see them on a daily basis,” Walton said. “It really does my heart well.”

The food bank’s expanded facilities — capable of receiving up to 10 donated truckloads per day — have made it possible to scale the program to meet rising demand even as federal support declines. For Weslar, the solution lies in community action.

“Funding from the community is critically important to us, as is the rescued food,” he said. “We have faith that the community will step up here.”

The Food Bank of the Rockies’ food rescue efforts also highlight a second benefit: reducing waste. As Halpape put it, “Food donation is the most impactful way we can reduce food waste and get that food efficiently out to the people that need it most in the community.”

Click here and select ‘7 Days to Help End Hunger’ to donate today. Your gift will be doubled as the Scripps Howard Fund will match the first $10,000 donated, making your generosity go twice as far.