Colorado's 14 semifinalists for a top honor in food, drinks and desserts

Colorado has 14 semifinalists up for the James Beard Awards — a top honor in the food, drinks and desserts.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards, as the James Beard Foundation first established the awards in 1990. The first winners were chosen in 1991. In recent years, there have been 13 Colorado businesses as semifinalists.

"In the past two years, 66% of semifinalists reported a significant increase in covers after the announcement. This is especially crucial at a time when independent restaurants continue to operate on razor-thin margins," the James Beard Foundation said.

This year's Restaurant and Chef Award finalists will be announced on Wednesday, April 5. Winners will be celebrated at Monday, June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Without further ado, here are the Colorado businesses up for the 2025 award.

Outstanding Restaurant: A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality and operations.



Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder, CO

Emerging Chef: A chef who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.



Anna Nguyen and Ni Nguyen, Sắp Sửa, Denver, CO

Best New Restaurant: A restaurant opened between Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine and seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come. It demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations.



Alma Fonda Fina, Denver, CO

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: A pastry chef or baker who makes desserts, pastries or breads that demonstrates exceptional skills, can be affiliated with any food business, does not need to have a brick-and mortar presence.



Carolyn Nugent and Alen Ramos, Poulette Bakeshop, Parker, CO

They were nominated in 2024 as well.

Food CO chefs and restaurants named as semifinalists for 2024 James Beard awards Katie Parkins

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: A restaurant that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the pairing of wine and other beverages with food. This includes the selection, preparation and serving of wine, cocktails, spirits, coffee, tea, beer, or any other beverage with outstanding hospitality and enhance a customer’s appreciation of the beverage(s).



Hop Alley, Denver, CO

Best New Bar: This is a new category recognizing a wine bar, beer bar, cocktail bar, coffee bar, or any other business whose primary offering is beverage, opened between Oct. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024, that already demonstrates excellence in beverages, seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come, and demonstrates consistent excellence in the preparation of drinks, sourcing, service, hospitality, atmosphere and operations.



Traveling Mercies, Aurora, CO

Best Chef in the Mountain Rest: Chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities and are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions.



Positive News Meet the only Colorado chef nominated for a 2023 James Beard Foundation Award Danny New

In 2022, Annette restaurant's chef and co-owner Caroline Glover was awarded the title of Best Chef in the Mountain Region.

In 2023, Colorado couple Erika and Kelly Whitaker won outstanding restauranteur.

Their Id Est Hospitality Group runs several Colorado restaurants including The Wolf’s Tailor, which serves wild game like smoked venison. Their restaurants have a focus on zero waste and sustainability practices.

Food Colorado couple wins outstanding restauranteur at James Beard Awards The Associated Press