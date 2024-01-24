Colorado chefs and restaurants named as semifinalists for 2024 James Beard awards

More than a dozen Colorado restaurants and chefs were named semifinalist for the 2024 James Beard awards, the James Beard Foundation announced in a news release Wednesday.

Many consider the James Beard awards are considered top honors in the hospitality industry. The James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were established in 1990 and the first winners were chosen in 1991.

This year's finalists will be announced on Wednesday, April 3.

Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The Colorado semi finalists for this year's awards are listed below.

Outstanding Restaurateur: A restaurateur who uses their establishment(s) as a vehicle for building community, demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship and integrity in restaurant operations, and is making efforts to create a sustainable work culture while contributing positively to their broader community.



Kelly Whitaker, Id Est Hospitality Group (The Wolf's Tailor, BRUTØ, Basta, and others), Boulder, CO

BRUTØ's co-owner was the only Colorado chef nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award in 2023.

Outstanding Chef: A chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals while contributing positively to their broader community.



Barclay Dodge, Bosq, Aspen, CO

Outstanding Restaurant: A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community.



Beckon, Denver, CO

Emerging Chef: A chef who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come while contributing positively to their broader community.



Kenneth Wan, MAKfam, Denver, CO

Best New Restaurant: A restaurant opened between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023 that already demonstrates excellence in cuisine, seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come, and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations, while contributing positively to its broader community.



Sắp Sửa, Denver, CO

Establishments that opened after September 30, 2023 can be considered for the 2025 Awards.

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: A pastry chef or baker who makes desserts, pastries, or breads. Candidate demonstrates exceptional skills and can be affiliated with any food business and does not need a brick-and-mortar presence. Candidate contributes positively to their broader community.



Carolyn Nugent and Alen Ramos, Poulette Bakeshop, Parker, CO

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: A restaurant that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the pairing of wine and other beverages with food while contributing positively to its broader community. This includes the selection, preparation, and serving of wine, cocktails, spirits, coffee, tea, beer, or any other beverage with outstanding hospitality and service that helps inform and enhance a customer’s appreciation of the beverage(s). Ethical sourcing and positive contributions to the broader community will also be considered.



Sunday Vinyl, Denver, CO

Best Chef: Mountain



Diego Coconati, Lucina Eatery & Bar, Denver, CO

Theo Adley, Marigold, Lyons, CO

Aminata “Ami” Dia and Rougui Dia, Le French, Denver, CO

Bo Porytko, Molotov Kitschen + Cocktails, Denver, CO

Matt Vawter, Rootstalk, Breckenridge, CO

Penelope Wong, Yuan Wonton, Denver, CO

The chef and co-owner of Annette restaurant in Aurora, Caroline Glover, was awarded the title of Best Chef in the Mountain Region by the James Beard Foundation in 2022.

