Casa Bonita will finally open reservations to everyone starting Sept. 16

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — If you've been eager to check out the new and improved Casa Bonita, the wait is finally over.

Restaurant staff announced over the weekend the lottery system is gone and they will be accepting reservations from the general public directly on their website starting on Sept. 16 at 3 p.m.

Up until the announcement, those wanting to make a reservation have had to rely on that lottery system in order to receive an email invite for reservations.

How many people had been waiting, you might ask? Earlier this year, Denver7 reported that up to 600,000 people were still on the waiting list — nearly a year after the restaurant's highly-anticipated soft reopening in June of 2023.

Local The long-awaited reopening of Lakewood's Casa Bonita is finally here Katie Parkins

The long-awaited reopening was not without criticism — especially from employees at the restaurant, who went as far as to say the reopening by “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone was a "masterclass in how not to open a restaurant." The duo purchased it from its previous owner in September 2021 after it was in danger of shuttering completely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Our reporting has included demands by dozens of employees who were fighting for better working conditions and compensation, as well as the response from managers, who said they wanted the Colorado landmark to open “well, not fast.”

On Monday, Denver7 spoke with fans outside Casa Bonita following the restaurant's announcement. Elaina Sidney said she was visiting Colorado for the Labor Day weekend and could not miss the opportunity to check out the iconic pink castle in person.

"I currently reside in Las Vegas, Nevada — I'm here to check out Casa Bonita," said Sidney. "I'm a huge fan of 'South Park.' I've been watching 'South Park' ever since I was in middle school."

Sidney said she's hoping to be able to set up a reservation next time she visits.

"I'm really excited. I thought like, you wouldn't be able to maybe make reservations until next year, so I'm glad that you can do it actually within this year," she added.

Local Casa Bonita fans traveling across the country in anticipation for reopening Kristian Lopez

Casa Bonita fan, Greg Lewis, said he had been attempting to make a reservation since the restaurant's grand reopening last summer, but had been unsuccessful.

"I tried to get in. I, you know, went to the email thing and never really got a response. So I tried that a couple of times, never actually got in," he said. "I've been trying to get my son, you know, take him there for his first time. I thought he would like it."

Those who book a reservation once they open to the public will be able to choose dates starting on Oct. 1. You will no longer need to prepay for a ticket for reservations made starting on that date.

The restaurant said much of your Casa Bonita experience will remain the same, but they are teasing menu enhancement and other surprises.

Dana "Loca" Rodriguez, Casa Bonita's culinary partner, told Denver7 she can't wait for everyone to see the revamped experience.

"I think everybody's happy and excited to see what the new owners have done," Rodriguez said. "We try to change nothing and improve everything and make sure when people just walk into the door, they want to come back."

If you have an invitation link to purchase tickets, you’ll still be able to use it to book a table for dates and times through Sept. 30.