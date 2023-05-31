Casa Bonita superfans travel across the country in anticipation for reopening

LAKEWOOD, Colo.— The long-anticipated reopening of Casa Bonita is almost here and fans have been going the extra mile to try to land a spot on the guest list.

A few months ago the restaurant announced it would reopen sometime in May. With only one day left in the month, Denver7 reached out to representatives to ask if that was still the plan, but all they could say is that no official reopening date has been announced.

Casa Bonita superfan Lance Castillo, who has been camped out in the parking lot for over a week, is hoping his dedication stands out.

"I have been camped out here and waiting patiently to get inside," Castillo said.

Heather Schenck raveled from North Carolina in anticipation for the grand reopening. She's only in town until Saturday and hopes she'll receive an email invitation before then.

"For me, it’s a family thing. We celebrated every birthday here," she said.

According to our partners at The Denver Post, the first lucky diners at Casa Bonita will be selected via a lottery and invited to bring up to five family members with them during a soft opening period.

The beloved eatertainment venue will then sell tickets for three days as it ramps up in stages to a public opening with regular hours.

The restaurant began soliciting signups for its newsletter on May 26, stating its first guests will be pulled exclusively from its email list.

The restaurant’s neighbor, WestFax Brewing Co., is already seeing an uptick in business as curious locals come to enjoy a patio beer and views of the pink palace.

The Denver Post recently got a sneak peek at the renovations and new food menu, which offers a slimmed-down list of items alongside the charm locals have come to love.