When Colorado kids head back to class, how to help students get school supplies

DENVER – “Don’t have a cow, man,” as Bart Simpson might say it - but we’re already less than a month away from the start of school for some Colorado students.
Some Denver metro area kids will head back to class during the first week in August.
Denver7 is updating a list below of when Colorado school districts will start the 2025-26 school year. Scroll to see that.
If you’re looking for a way to help Colorado students head back to class with the supplies they need, consider contributing to the Denver7 Gives School Supplies Program.
The Denver7 Gives School Supplies program supports families who struggle with the cost of school supplies.
There are two ways you can help:
- Donate new school supplies at any Les Schwab Tire Centers location; or
Make a financial contribution at Denver7.com/Gives (select Denver7 Gives School Supplies from the drop-down menu). You can also use the form embedded in this story below.
- $55 provides a backpack filled with school supplies for an elementary school student.
- $65 fills a backpack for middle and high school students.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED MOST:
- New backpacks
- Pencils
- Highlighters
- Rulers
- Two-pocket folders
- Markers
- Wide-ruled notebooks
- Over-the-ear wired headphones
- Wired earbuds
ALL SUPPLIES NEEDED BY GRADE LEVEL:
Grades K-2
- 1 new backpack
- 1 eraser
- 24 #2 Pencils
- 1 highlighter
- 1 ruler
- 4 two-pocket folders
- 2 glue sticks
- 1 pair of scissors
- 1 box of Crayons (24, 36 or 48)
- 1 box of markers
- 1 box of colored pencils
- 3 wide-ruled, one-subject notebooks
- 1 glue bottle
- 1 pair of over-the-ear wired headphones
Grades 3-5:
- 1 new backpack
- 1 eraser
- 24 #2 Pencils
- 1 highlighter
- 1 ruler
- 4 two-pocket folders
- 2 glue sticks
- 1 pair of scissors
- 1 box of Crayons (24, 36 or 48)
- 1 box of markers
- 1 box of colored pencils
- 3 wide-ruled, one-subject notebooks
- 1 composition notebook
- 1 pair of over-the-ear wired headphones
Middle School:
- 1 new backpack
- 1 eraser
- 24 #2 Pencils
- 1 highlighter
- 1 ruler
- 4 two-pocket folders
- 1 box of markers
- 1 box of colored pencils
- 4 blue/black pens
- 3 wide-ruled, one-subject notebooks
- 1 composition notebook
- 1 pair of wired earbuds
High School:
- 1 new backpack
- 1 eraser
- 24 #2 Pencils
- 1 highlighter
- 1 ruler
- 4 two-pocket folders
- 4 blue/black pens
- 3 wide-ruled, one-subject notebooks
- 1 composition notebook
- 1 pair of wired earbuds
HERE’S WHEN COLORADO SCHOOLS HEAD BACK TO CLASS FOR THE 2025-26 SCHOOL YEAR
- Wednesday, August 6:
- Adams 14
- Aurora (Grades 1-12)
- Monday, August 11:
- Cherry Creek (Grades 3-5, 7-9)
- Greeley-Evans School District 6 (Grades 1-12)
- Weld RE-5J (Grades 1-12)
- Sheridan (Grades 1-12)
- Tuesday, August 12:
- Adams 12 Five Star Schools
- Cherry Creek (Grades 1-2, 6, 10-12)
- Weld RE 8 (Grades 1-12)
- Littleton
- Mapleton (1st-6th, 7th, 9th)
- Poudre School District (Grades PK-12
- Wednesday, August 13:
- Douglas County
- St. Vrain Valley Schools (Grades 1-6; 9)
- Westminster
- Mapleton (8th, 10th-12th)
- Boulder Valley School District (1-5, 6 & 9 grades)
- Weld RE-4 (kindergarten, 6th grade, 9th grade)
- Thursday, August 14:
- Boulder Valley School District (7, 8, 10-12 grades)
- Weld RE-4 (1st-5th, 7th-8th, and 10th-12th grades)
- Thompson
- Monday, August 18:
- Denver Public Schools
- Tuesday, August 19
- Jeffco Public Schools
- Thursday, August 21:
- 27J (K-12)
- St. Vrain Valley Schools (Grades 7-8, 10-11)