When Colorado kids head back to class, how to help students get school supplies

If you’re looking for a way to help Colorado students head back to class with the supplies they need, consider contributing to the Denver7 Gives School Supplies Program.
Denver7 is partnering with A Precious Child, Les Schwab Tire Centers for Denver7 Gives School Supplies drive for the month of July.
DENVER – “Don’t have a cow, man,” as Bart Simpson might say it - but we’re already less than a month away from the start of school for some Colorado students.

Some Denver metro area kids will head back to class during the first week in August.

Denver7 is updating a list below of when Colorado school districts will start the 2025-26 school year. Scroll to see that.

The Denver7 Gives School Supplies program supports families who struggle with the cost of school supplies.

There are two ways you can help:

  • Donate new school supplies at any Les Schwab Tire Centers location; or

  • Make a financial contribution at Denver7.com/Gives (select Denver7 Gives School Supplies from the drop-down menu). You can also use the form embedded in this story below.

    • $55 provides a backpack filled with school supplies for an elementary school student.
    • $65 fills a backpack for middle and high school students.

SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED MOST:

  • New backpacks
  • Pencils
  • Highlighters
  • Rulers
  • Two-pocket folders
  • Markers
  • Wide-ruled notebooks
  • Over-the-ear wired headphones
  • Wired earbuds

ALL SUPPLIES NEEDED BY GRADE LEVEL:

Grades K-2

  • 1 new backpack
  • 1 eraser
  • 24 #2 Pencils
  • 1 highlighter
  • 1 ruler
  • 4 two-pocket folders
  • 2 glue sticks
  • 1 pair of scissors
  • 1 box of Crayons (24, 36 or 48)
  • 1 box of markers
  • 1 box of colored pencils
  • 3 wide-ruled, one-subject notebooks
  • 1 glue bottle
  • 1 pair of over-the-ear wired headphones

Grades 3-5:

  • 1 new backpack
  • 1 eraser
  • 24 #2 Pencils
  • 1 highlighter
  • 1 ruler
  • 4 two-pocket folders
  • 2 glue sticks
  • 1 pair of scissors
  • 1 box of Crayons (24, 36 or 48)
  • 1 box of markers
  • 1 box of colored pencils
  • 3 wide-ruled, one-subject notebooks
  • 1 composition notebook
  • 1 pair of over-the-ear wired headphones

Middle School:

  • 1 new backpack
  • 1 eraser
  • 24 #2 Pencils
  • 1 highlighter
  • 1 ruler
  • 4 two-pocket folders
  • 1 box of markers
  • 1 box of colored pencils
  • 4 blue/black pens
  • 3 wide-ruled, one-subject notebooks
  • 1 composition notebook
  • 1 pair of wired earbuds

High School:

  • 1 new backpack
  • 1 eraser
  • 24 #2 Pencils
  • 1 highlighter
  • 1 ruler
  • 4 two-pocket folders
  • 4 blue/black pens
  • 3 wide-ruled, one-subject notebooks
  • 1 composition notebook
  • 1 pair of wired earbuds

HERE’S WHEN COLORADO SCHOOLS HEAD BACK TO CLASS FOR THE 2025-26 SCHOOL YEAR

  • Wednesday, August 6:
    • Adams 14
    • Aurora (Grades 1-12)
  • Monday, August 11:
    • Cherry Creek (Grades 3-5, 7-9)
    • Greeley-Evans School District 6 (Grades 1-12)
    • Weld RE-5J (Grades 1-12)
    • Sheridan (Grades 1-12)
  • Tuesday, August 12:
    • Adams 12 Five Star Schools
    • Cherry Creek (Grades 1-2, 6, 10-12)
    • Weld RE 8 (Grades 1-12)
    • Littleton
    • Mapleton (1st-6th, 7th, 9th)
    • Poudre School District (Grades PK-12
  • Wednesday, August 13:
    • Douglas County
    • St. Vrain Valley Schools (Grades 1-6; 9)
    • Westminster
    •  Mapleton (8th, 10th-12th)
    • Boulder Valley School District (1-5, 6 & 9 grades)
    • Weld RE-4 (kindergarten, 6th grade, 9th grade)
  • Thursday, August 14:
    • Boulder Valley School District (7, 8, 10-12 grades)
    • Weld RE-4 (1st-5th, 7th-8th, and 10th-12th grades)
    • Thompson
  • Monday, August 18:
    • Denver Public Schools
  • Tuesday, August 19
    • Jeffco Public Schools
  • Thursday, August 21:
    • 27J (K-12)
    • St. Vrain Valley Schools (Grades 7-8, 10-11)

