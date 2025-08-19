Southern Colorado school district partnering with Habitat for Humanity to build affordable homes for educators

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Widefield School District 3 in Colorado Springs is partnering with Habitat for Humanity to build homes for its educators.

Habitat for Humanity will build 41 homes on a 9-acre lot owned by the district, and at least 14 of the homes will be reserved for district staff. The mortgage payments will be no more than 30% of the educator's monthly income.

"For a starting teacher trying to be a homebuyer and homeowner right off the bat, it is challenging. It is difficult. So this is a great way for them to have affordable housing and keep the house payment down and be a homeowner," said Widefield School District 3 Superintendent Aaron Hoffman.

This isn't school housing: these homes will be owned by the chosen educators. Superintendent Hoffman said there will be no obligation for length of employment with the district for those who get to buy one of these homes.

Hoffman said this could be just the beginning, and additional homes could be built in the future.

The district has long had a housing construction vocational training program. Now, students from that program will help build these new homes.

Construction on the first houses will begin next year. The district expects the first educator-homeowners to move in early 2027.

District staff can apply for the homes starting next month. As with all Habitat for Humanity builds, "sweat equity", homeowner participation in the construction, is required.

Widefield School District 3 employs approximately 1,300 people and has 9,000 students.