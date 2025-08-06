Two DPS educators win free rent for one year - a small step toward keeping teachers close to their classrooms

DENVER — It's almost time for students to head back to the classroom, and two Denver Public Schools (DPS) educators are starting off the school year on a high note.

Through a partnership with the Denver Public Schools Foundation and real estate developer Delwest, two teachers will be living rent-free for an entire year.

Denver7

Earlier this summer, 190 full-time educators and paraprofessionals entered a drawing for free rent at Park Hill 4000, and two were chosen at random. On Tuesday, Denver7 sat down with North High School special education teacher Leslie Lillo, one of the two winners.

"I feel extremely grateful," Lillo said. "I know I’m going to open up something extra for retirement, maybe invest a little bit of it... pay off some debt."

Lillo said she'll save just over $2,000 a month thanks to the contest.

Denver7 Winner Leslie Lillo sitting down with Denver7's Claire Lavezzorio.

Ashley Muramoto with the DPS Foundation said each school year, the hope is to partner with different developers, leasing companies and complexes to keep teachers living in the neighborhoods where they work. Last August, 10 teachers moved into Skyline at Highland, a brand-new apartment complex, rent-free, for an entire year.

"Educators are not just employees; they are our neighbors," Muramoto told Denver7. "They are volunteering. They are positive, contributing members of society."

But it's just a small step toward making Denver more affordable for educators.

The latest available DPS data shows there are 4,780 classroom teachers. Lillo knows this lottery, which provided free rent for just two, won't solve the big issue.

"I don't think it solves the problem. We really do deserve to get paid more," Lillo said.

Denver7 took that concern to the DPS Foundation.

"So while I think most people will probably say they'd love to pay their teachers more, and a lot of other worthy professions, this is something we can do right now that's tangible," Muramoto said.

While Lillo moves into her new place, she's hopeful this opportunity, along with others, will keep more teachers close to their classrooms.

"The opportunity is amazing," Lillo said. "I'm feeling super grateful and super lucky."