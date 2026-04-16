PARKER, Colo. — A group of kids in Parker will soon be competing on a world stage after building a presentation brick by brick—LEGO bricks, that is.

The second, third and fourth graders will be competing at the ‘FIRST LEGO League Challenge’ at the FIRST Championship in Houston, which runs April 29 to May 2. The event bills itself as the largest K-12 robotics event in the world.



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South metro students taking their LEGO robotics team to major competition

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Denver area students prepare for FIRST LEGO League Competition in Texas

The team of students, who are part of an after-school robotics and coding program at Wize Computing Academy, are celebrating the special opportunity.

It’s the team’s third straight year going to the competition. Denver7 also caught up with the team before their competition last year.

Denver7 Students show their LEGO Robot dinosaurs to Denver7's Ryan Fish.

“When we just got the email that we were going to the World's Fair, we like partied all night,” fourth grade student and team mentor Madhav Somani said. “Teams from all over the world come to compete, and out of like, lots of teams, Colorado chose us to go.”

This year, the team chose a dinosaur theme. Their LEGO robot dinosaurs include sensors, motors and gears. Coding from their own tablets, the students can make their dinosaurs move or make noise.

“We have to show coding, core values, which are teamwork, innovation, impact, inclusion, fun, discovery,” said Somani, who has been a team member the last couple of years before becoming a team mentor this year.

“I think personally, it's more fun because you can help, and I really like to help others,” he said.

Now these students are ready to see that help and hard work pay off.