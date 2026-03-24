SHERIDAN, Colo. — Teachers in Sheridan School District 2 are preparing to strike starting sometime next week after working the entire year without a contract.

Denver7 was there earlier this month as Sheridan educators picketed along Federal Boulevard after going 180 days without a union contract — teachers and support staff said said employees have been disciplined or even laid off for speaking out about district issues.

On Monday night, teachers gathered at Lady Justice Brewing in Englewood to pack meal boxes for students and their families ahead of the upcoming strike.

Kate Biester, Sheridan Education Association president and social studies teacher at Sheridan High School, said taking care of students comes first.

"We cannot let the children get left behind in the disputes that adults are having," Biester said.

Sheridan teachers pack meals for students as they prepare to go on strike over contracts

Hannah Johnson, an instructional support assistant at Alice Terry Elementary School, said it’s their last resort after their demands have gone unanswered.

"We teach our kids that you have to stand up for what is right, especially when you feel like something is wrong, and so that's what we have to do now, especially when we have gone to board meetings and shared what we are upset about," Johnson said.

Earlier this year, Denver7 spoke with Sheridan Superintendent Gionni Thompson, who said he believes teachers are being heard and hoped to keep the tensions away from the classroom.

However, educators tell me a strike is the only option they have left as they keep pushing to get their contracts back with increased salaries and to improve high turnover rates.

"We have several administration [members] from several schools that are leaving at the end of this year just because they feel like they can't be successful in their roles anymore, which is really impactful to our community," said Shelby Gahm, an art teacher at Alice Terry Elementary.

"We want to make sure that we're working together to solve our problems, instead of just sort of like shoving them under the rug or getting rid of them," Biester said.

The meal packing is just the start of a busy spring break week — as these educators continue to plan and to mobilize for what’s to come.

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