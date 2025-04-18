More than 30 international students in Colorado are now reportedly losing their visas

More than 30 total international students across Colorado colleges and universities have now reportedly lost their visas.

22 of those are across the University of Colorado's four campuses, the CU System confirmed. Colorado State University said 10 of its international students have now had their visas revoked.

Those numbers are up from the beginning of the month when nine international students across three Colorado college campuses were impacted by visa revocations — four from the University of Colorado system and five from Colorado State University.

In total, more than 1,000 international students have now had their visas or legal status revoked by the Trump administration, the Associated Press (AP) reported, affecting 160 schools across 40 states. Higher education leaders worry the revocations and subsequent arrests could discourage students overseas from pursuing higher education in the United States, the AP reported.

Many universities say they haven't gotten any explanation as to why students are having their visas taken away, including the University of Colorado system. CU will not release any student's names, educational information or specific circumstances due to federal laws, protecting students rights to privacy, unless a court orders the school system to do so.

"Our understanding is that some visa revocations are occurring to persons who had minor traffic citations or charges in a criminal case that have not yet been adjudicated," CSU's international studies department said in its most recent update on April 9.

Visas can be canceled for a number of reasons, according to AP reporting. Students in other countries must meet a series of requirements to obtain a student visa, usually an F-1, including showing proof of sufficient financial support for their course of study in the U.S., remaining in good standing with their academic program and adhering to a limited ability to work off campus during their academic program.

Historically, students who had their visas revoked were allowed to keep their legal residency status and complete their studies. But if a student has lost legal residency status, they risk detention by immigration authorities. Amid recent developments, some students already have left the country, abandoning their studies to avoid being arrested, the AP reported.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report.