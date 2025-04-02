Visas revoked for at least nine international students on 3 campuses, CSU and CU confirm

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security revoked four F-1 visas from four international students in the University of Colorado System — on the Boulder and Colorado Springs campuses, CU confirmed. Colorado State University said five international students were also impacted by visa revocations.

To date, Metropolitan State University of Denver said no student F-1 visas were rescinded. University of Denver told Denver7, there has been no U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity on campus or unusual requests from ICE for student information.

Denver7 asked both CSU and CU for more information, and both institutions told us they couldn't provide details for privacy reasons. Affected students are advised to immediately contact the embassy of their home country and the CSU Office of International Programs at 970-491-5917 or isss@coloradostate.edu.

The University of Colorado said it's staying in communication with its international students through the Registrar's International Student Support Team, and urged students to reach out to their specific campus's international student office with questions and concerns.

The federal government has not clarified why the students in Colorado had their visas rescinded, but last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at least 300 student visas were revoked across the country.

"No one has a right to a visa," Rubio said. "These are things that we decide. We deny visas every day for all kinds of reasons all over the world. We deny visas because we think people might overstay. We deny visas because the country they come from has people that historically overstay. We deny visas every day, and we can revoke visas. If you have the power to deny, you have the power to revoke."