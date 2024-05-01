Despite increase in salary, Colorado teacher pay isn't keeping up with inflation, new report shows

DENVER — A new report from the National Education Association (NEA) on teacher pay showed teachers are still not getting paid enough.

While salaries are going up, Colorado educators saw the lowest pay increase in the country last year at 1.1%. The average for Colorado was $60,775 in 2022-2023.

Faculty at Colorado's public four-year colleges saw an almost 6% increase in 2022-2023, looking at $97,577.

Staff at two-year schools saw a 7.3% increase to $67,393.

Nationwide, the data shows the largest year-over-year teacher increase in over a decade.

The salary for a public-school teacher increased 4.1%.

Even though these are record-level increases, a spokesperson for NEA said it’s not keeping up with inflation.

They report, if you adjust for inflation, teachers are making 5.3% less than they did ten years ago.

