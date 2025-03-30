Denver East High School's secure vestibule project put on hold after outcry

DENVER — Two years after a student shot two administrators at Denver's East High School, Denver Public Schools (DPS) was supposed to install an upgrade to increase security starting this week.

But after parents, students, and alumni spoke out against the idea of a secure vestibule just inside the historic school's doors, DPS decided to postpone the project.

"Denver Public Schools has decided to put the secure vestibule installation at East High School on hold to allow for valuable time to better engage with their community," said Scott Pribble, director of external communications for the district.

From Washington state to Indiana, school districts across the country are installing secure vestibules to prevent visitors from entering the main office without proper vetting.

Camas School District Secure Vestibule Example

But for now, the $800,000 addition to East High School is on hold.

"I think this is another example of throwing money at a problem that cannot be fixed with money, but rather through a policy," said Lynne Ly, an East High School parent.

Ly's son is a junior at the school, and she's concerned about safety, especially after a student shot and wounded two deans and later killed himself.

That shooting was two years ago, but instead of a vestibule, Ly would rather see the district strengthen its disciplinary policy.

"I think this is a way for the district to say, ‘Hey, we solved your problem by giving you something physically.' But that's not what the parents are asking for," said Ly.

Alumna Marcia Tremmel Goldstein agreed.

"A secure vestibule will not accomplish the goal of making the school more secure," said Goldstein.

As a historian, Goldstein has worked hard to preserve East High. She said the vestibule would ruin that.

"We can't do a cookie-cutter solution to security, especially with historic buildings," she said.

However, Chuck Wilson, with Partner Alliance for Safer Schools (PASSK12), said there is a way to balance both.

"What we try to do is find a way to accomplish things without it being an eyesore, if you will," he said.

Wilson said the extra layer of security does make schools safer.

"Having that little bit of time that happens in a secured vestibule, controlled entry-exit point, gives us an opportunity to get that information accurate before you know a situation were to occur," said Wilson.

Those with deep ties to the historic school are relieved the district is asking for engagement.

"We got no input before," said Goldstein.

They believe it will give them time to talk over the many solutions to school safety.

"Advocate for your kids because it's such a short period of time in their life, and it just goes by, and if you don't keep them safe, you know, you lose that moment," said Ly.

DPS said the vestibule is just one component of a multi-layered approach to safety.

Superintendent Alex Marrero wrote to families and staff that the vestibule will be up and running by the summer of 2026.