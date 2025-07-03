Colorado after-school programs bracing for cutbacks amid withheld federal funds

DENVER — Colorado after-school programs are bracing for severe cutbacks.

On Monday, the Trump administration said it would not release nearly $7 billion in K-12 funds for programs like English language learning, migrant education, teacher training, academic enrichment and before and after-school programs. Districts, by law, were set to receive those funds on Tuesday, July 1.

Colorado programs that rely on that money have been told to resubmit budgets that are 40% smaller.

In a letter to Congress, the Department of Education's Office of Legislation and Congressional Affairs said a notification would be sent to certain grantees alerting them that funding for the upcoming school year would be reviewed, and decisions concerning this academic year have "not yet been made."

According to the Colorado Afterschool Partnership, Colorado receives $12,772,538 in federal funds to support 123 communities and serve 13,390 youth in 21st Century Community Learning Centers. These centers are located in largely underserved areas across the state and provide safe spaces where kids can go after school, take part in physical activities, and get homework help.

The Colorado Afterschool Partnership, which oversees these centers, also provides grants for numerous other after-school and summer programs run by partners like the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Kelly Streck, executive director of the Afterschool Partnership, said the impact of these withheld funds will be devastating. She told Denver7 she is already hearing about program closures, staff that cannot be hired, and inevitable layoffs in Colorado.

Streck said these after-school programs also allow parents to hold down jobs, and cutting the programs would put those jobs at risk.

"And the programs themselves are going to have to lay off their staff, and it's devastating," said Streck.

Streck said they are talking with Attorney General Phil Weiser about whether he will take action and file an injunction.