Exploring Boulder County's Lost Lake — trail information, shuttle details and what to keep an eye out for

"Not all those who wander are lost.” Maybe you've seen that phrase on a T-shirt or heard it in J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring." Either way, one of the best things to do in Colorado is hike to a "Lost Lake." There are more than a dozen lakes with that name spread out across the state.

The closest one to the Denver metro area is Lost Lake near Nederland, on the edge of the Indian Peaks Wilderness. This hike is so popular that there's a free shuttle bus on Fridays, weekends and holidays in the summer.

Boulder County Free Hessie Trailhead Shuttle begins service — here are some trails to explore Stephanie Butzer

For most hikers, the route starts outside the small Town of Eldora at a small bend in the road, called the Hessie Trailhead.

Walk along the dirt Hessie Road a short distance and you'll see a small trail on your right. You can hike the road or you can take the side trail through the trees. The side trail is a little shorter, and it winds on a boardwalk through the forest, before coming back out on the road. (The road typically has deep water that hikers want to avoid, but during the drought of 2026, it was mostly dry). The side trail also passes a scenic pond that often reflects the nearby scenery.

When the trail exits the forest, you'll be back on the Hessie Road. Turn right and follow the road to the historic town of Hessie. A sign here is difficult to read, but it says, "Most of the land in this area is privately owned and not maintained by the Forest Service. Do your part and keep it clean."

A short distance away, you may spot a couple of cabins behind the trees on your right. You can take pictures from the road. Learn more about the history of the town of Hessie here.

Stay on the road as it goes back into the forest. You may even see a few vehicles parked in this area. This is the 4WD trailhead. Jeeps and other vehicles that make it here cut a half mile off the hike in each direction.

At the end of the parking area is the North Fork of Middle Boulder Creek. A long name for a creek and a nice bridge.

A few steps on the other side will take you to the Forest Service sign and information about this area.

As you hike uphill, you may realize you are still hiking on an old road, however, this part is no longer open to traffic.

The trail winds through dense woods for a short distance, then opens at a large meadow. You’ll curve around the meadow to the right, enjoying the wildflowers and scenery as you climb higher in elevation. If you look at the mountains to the south, you may notice the ski runs at Eldora Ski Area.

At the top of the meadow, as you head back into the forest, you may hear the sound of crashing water on your left. If so, you may also notice some social trails on the left. Those trails lead to some pretty cascades and waterfalls. This is a great place for a snack break, especially if you’re new to the Colorado mountains or are hiking with kids.

When you're ready, keep hiking uphill to a trail split. A right turn will take you to Woodland Lake, Devil's Thumb and Jasper Lake. But for Lost Lake, cross the bridge and continue heading uphill.

A short distance from the bridge, you’ll soon see an impressive waterfall on your right. There are several good spots here to take a picture.

From the bridge, it's about a third of a mile to the turnoff for Lost Lake. After hiking on a road for about 1.5 miles, you’ll now be on a trail as it winds through a dense forest. While this trail does get steep at times, it's just under a quarter mile from the trail split to Lost Lake.

When you arrive at the lake, you can stop and take pictures and find a place to hang out. From here, you’ll have a great view of the lake and some of the mining remnants above the lake. However, I suggest walking to the other side of the lake. You can go right or left to get there. The views on the other side of the lake are even better because you can see the mountain peaks in the distance.

Deb Stanley

As you hike, you may notice campsites or signs for campsites. There are several campsites here. In 2026, you didn't need a permit and it was free to camp here. Learn more on the Forest Service's website here.

Details: The hike to the lake and back is about four miles roundtrip with 800 feet of elevation gain. If you hike around the lake, that will add another 0.9 of a mile.

Important info: If you drive, go all the way to the Hessie Trailhead and turn around, then park on the roadside. Make sure you read the signs carefully so that you park in the right places.

If you have any questions, or hike suggestions, email me at HikingDebbie@gmail.com and find more great hikes by following me on Facebook at Facebook.com/DenverHikingExaminer.