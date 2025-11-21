AAA projects 1.8% increase across the country in travelers on the road this Thanksgiving

With a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period right around the corner, Denver7 is making sure you’re prepared to get to your holiday destination.

AAA said around 82 million people across the country will be traveling for the holiday, 74 million of those by car. That's a predicted 1.8% increase in road travelers from last year.

“Thanksgiving is the biggest travel holiday of the year. It outpaces July 4. It outpaces Memorial Day. It's because folks take more time off, and we see that bear out in our travel data,” Regional Director of Public Affairs with AAA Skyler McKinley said.

He said the busiest days on the road are expected to be Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Here in Colorado, there are some things to keep in mind as you make your travel plans, like traffic at common choke points.

“You can avoid the worst of it. If you leave early in the morning, if you leave midday, don't worry, this isn't Los Angeles. You're not going to sit in traffic for six hours just getting to your destination, but there will be choke points,” he said.

McKinley identified some of those trouble spots for Colorado travelers, saying to “expect traffic at choke points like the tunnel {Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel}, like points along I-25 like points along 285 but remember, you can't be mad at traffic. You are traffic."

But there is good news when it comes to traffic you may see.

“We're not looking at hours and hours of delays,” McKinley said.

AAA projects it will be anywhere from 30%-40% more traffic than you’d expect to see on a regular day.

“So you'll notice it, but it won't delay your plans,” McKinley said.

The one exception to that would be if it snows and your car is not prepared for the winter weather.

"If you haven't maintained your vehicle, your vehicle because it's been unseasonably warm, now is the time before you head out for Thanksgiving," he emphasized.

AAA projects 1.8% increase across U.S. in drivers traveling this Thanksgiving

“if you're heading to the high country or really driving anywhere across Colorado over the holiday period, know that summer heat is really bad on your car's battery, but you don't notice until it starts to get cold. So at about 30 degrees outside, it takes six times more cranking power for your car, and your battery has less capacity.” he explained. “Now is the time if you've got winter tires, to put them on your car.”

He also mentioned penalties you could see if your car is not properly equipped for the colder weather, noting the traction laws in Colorado. Those traction laws could result in fines up to $650.

“On I-70 from the Morrison at Red Rocks to Dotsero exits, if you don't have the right equipment and you cause a slowdown, you can be fined,” McKinley said. “So really, there are consequences beyond just sliding around to not having the right equipment.”