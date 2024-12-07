Uptick in burglaries of Asian homes, businesses and places of worship has community on watch

DENVER — It started with home burglaries. Now, an uptick in burglaries to Asian businesses and places of worship has the community on high alert.

"The way that they're robbing now, they're not even caring if the alarms are going off," said Lisa Nguyen, owner of Kentucky Plaza off of South Federal Boulevard.

Burglars busted into her tenant's store, U.A.N Convenience Smokes & Vapes, and stole $17,000 worth of merchandise.

Surveillance cameras caught the U.A.N Convenience Smokes & Vapes burglary. Watch the video below:

Surveillance video captures burglars targeting Asian business

"It’s happening down south. It’s happening up north. This is central Denver right here. It’s happening at places of business. And now they’re going into churches and robbing churches," said Nguyen.

Minsoo Song told Denver7 that thieves pretended to be new members of her church, Denver Dongsan Baptist, and robbed the pastor's quarters.

"Just the fact that they came in when we opened our church, welcomed them… they took advantage of that," said Song.

Crime Burglary ring targeting Douglas County homes of Asian business owners: Sheriff Claire Lavezzorio

Across Colorado, there have been around 100 reported burglaries of Asian homes this year.

"Our community as a whole doesn't always have the best trust in banks. So they keep a lot of cash and valuables at home, and I believe that's why a lot of the community is being targeted," explained Nguyen.

Nguyen, who's also president of the Denver Metro Association of Realtors, said one of her clients caught these masked men breaking into their home. The suspects stole $50,000 in cash.

Watch the home security video below:

Surveillance video captures burglars targeting Asian home

The Asian Chamber of Commerce Colorado and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are partnering to share safety advice with the community:



Report burglaries immediately to your local law enforcement agency. Law enforcement across the state is diligently investigating these crimes, and agencies need all investigative data to prevent these burglaries from occurring and to apprehend those responsible.

Be aware of any suspicious activity at your place of business, such as distraction techniques preventing you from leaving work and returning home.

Watch for any suspicious activity near or around your vehicles or suspicious activity at your residence. Some victims’ tires have been slashed at work or trackers have been placed on their vehicles. Report any suspicious activity to your local law enforcement agency immediately.

Avoid keeping large amounts of cash, jewelry and other valuables hidden in your homes. These groups are familiar with common locations where valuables are kept.

Secure valuables in a safe that cannot be removed from the home or that can easily be pried open.

Educate your neighbors about the burglaries and ask them to call police immediately if they witness suspicious activity.

After Nguyen's plaza was targeted, she's making it her mission to spread awareness.

"The main thing though is getting out the word to these robbers… We’re paying attention. We’re coming together as a community, and we will fight this," said Nguyen.