Burglary ring targeting Douglas County homes of Asian business owners: Sheriff

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A sophisticated group of burglars has been targeting the homes of Asian business owners who live in Douglas County, according to local law enforcement.

The burglars strike while the victims are at work, often outside of the county in the Denver metro area.

Law enforcement officials say the suspects use sophisticated tactics to track their victims' activity before the burglary, following them from their place of business, placing trackers on their vehicles, or placing hidden cameras in their yards to determine when the homes are unoccupied.

In one case, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said the victim’s vehicle tires were slashed at work, preventing them from responding to the activated alarm.

Cash, jewelry, and high-end handbags are the primary targets.

"A lot of Asian businesses do keep a lot of cash at home. It’s kind of a cultural norm for Asian businesses to hold cash at home rather than in a bank. It’s actually what got them through Covid," said Fran Campbell with Colorado's Asian Chamber of Commerce.

Detectives believe this group operates across the United States, and multiple groups may be active nationwide. They may also be part of the South American theft group (SATG).

The sheriff's office revealed that losses from these burglaries in Douglas County alone have been nearly $1 million so far this year.

In a Friday news release, officials provided some tips for homeowners:

• Secure Valuables: Don't keep large amounts of cash at home. Lock up expensive jewelry and other valuables in a safe that is secured to a shelf, wall, or floor, preventing it from being carried out along with the contents.

• Report Suspicious Activity: Be vigilant and report suspicious behavior in your neighborhood, especially around the homes of business owners. The suspects also commonly conduct pre-surveillance days before the actual burglary.

• Check for Tracking Devices: Business owners should routinely inspect their yards and vehicles for hidden tracking devices and cameras.