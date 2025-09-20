Pilot program for public transportation at Red Rocks Amphitheatre launches this weekend

MORRISON, Colo. — Red Rocks Amphitheatre hosts hundreds of shows and welcomes more than a million visitors each year, but for many, getting to and from the venue has always been an issue.

"I know it's just such a pain to drive here," said Daniel De La Corte, who was tailgating before Friday night's Atmosphere & Friends concert.

Denver7 has reported on the push to expand public transit to the Jefferson County foothills. Now, a new public transportation option is in the works, and Saturday will mark the first test run.

"I hope that tomorrow is like planting a flag in the ground, that this is coming, that we need people to use it and to participate," said Ean Thomas Tafoya, the vice president of GreenLatinos.

Denver7 Pictured: Ean Thomas Tafoya

Bringing public transport to Red Rocks is an idea Tafoya has backed for more than a decade.

"This is a solution that, clearly, we need," Tafoya said.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 20, shuttle buses will conduct a trial run between the Jefferson County Government Center and Morrison, with stops at Red Rocks, according to Jefferson County.



Check out the shuttle buses' stops on the map below

Next year, from Memorial Day through Labor Day, the plan is to run buses from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

The pilot program will run from 2026 to 2028. It's paid for by an $840,000 grant from the Regional Transportation District (RTD).

Denver7 Concertgoers walking into Red Rocks Ampitheater for a show

While the service will end before the start of most concerts, Tafoya said the plan is to expand those hours in the future.

"I hear people about being critical," said Tafoya. "They want the whole tamale all at once, but we're going to phase it in, and that's the process."

Ahead of Saturday's pilot, several people at Red Rocks told Denver7 they see it as a long-overdue solution.

"Everybody needs access, everybody should have access," said visitor Adriana Jimenez.