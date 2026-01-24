Educators, students weigh in on upcoming comprehensive Black History education

DENVER — When Gov. Jared Polis signed HB25-1149 into law in 2025, it set the stage for a comprehensive Black History education in K-12 public schools.

Denver7 covered the initial community reactions, and now, a few months out from the earliest time the Department of Education is to compile educational materials and resources for schools, we're sharing voices from students and educators on what they'd like to see.

Inside South High School in Denver, Black History isn't just taught during one month.

"When you hear about the terrible struggle that Black people had to go through in this country, and you pair that with the amazing ingenuity and creativity and determination and perseverance, I think it is so admirable," said Ronnee Valdez who teaches concurrent enrollment African American History alongside Community College of Denver as well as Intro to Ethnic Studies.

She and other staff said they're feeling well set for the implementation of HB25-1149.

"I'm constantly updating it," she said of her current classroom curriculum, "It's so important that students from all colors and all backgrounds to better able to relate and empathize with the human experience when they can understand and learn this history."

On and after July 1, the Department of Education must make educational materials and resources available to schools, students and parents. The department will also provide technical assistance in designing age-appropriate curricula.

"Denver Public Schools has been building toward the goals of HB25-1149 for years through curriculum, courses, and professional learning that center Black history, culture, identity, and contributions across grade levels. We look forward to seeing the finalized state standards and guidance so that we can conduct a comprehensive audit of the existing curriculum to ensure alignment with the new law," said a statement released by Denver Public Schools.

Denver7 sat down with three high school seniors who chose to take African American History at South.

"I would definitely say I would want them to know more than just Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks," said Darren Stokes.

"It's just nice to learn my ancestors and roots," said Asha Daniels.

"There's so much stuff in modern day that, if you don't understand it as well, it might be easier to be more critical or blindly just ignore it, but if you have more context, you can form your own opinion on things," said Matthew Hinson.

Teachers have their own suggestions too.

"Above all, unmuted, truthful recollection of events from pre-colonization in Africa all the way till today," said Valdez, "It is something that all people in America can be proud of, and so I want them to walk away knowing: like, Americans did this."