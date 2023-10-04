East Colfax affordable housing complex to open in the next month following construction delays

DENVER — Construction crews are still hard at work on the Rose on Colfax, an 82-unit affordable housing complex that will serve families in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood.

The building, which will be operated by Mercy Housing, includes one-bedroom to four-bedroom units. It will also feature an affordable early childhood education space in a neighborhood where childcare is hard to come by.

The units will be reserved for residents who make 30 to 80 percent of the area median income, which, according to the latest U.S. Census, is $78,177.

“We want to do our part by bringing these units online as quickly as possible,” said Shelly Marquez, president of Mercy Housing Mountain Plains.

The Rose on Colfax was expected to open in mid-August. However, construction delays have pushed the opening back to late October and possibly early November.

“A lot of it has to do with a generator needing to be moved here on site. So, it does require inspections for us, and the fire department to come out and do inspections,” said Marquez. "We legally can't move residents in until we have final inspection and sign off from the city.”

Marquez said construction has otherwise been on track. She asks future residents to be patient in regards to the move-in process.

"If they can do month to month where they're at, that will be their best bet until we can get folks moved in,” said Marquez.

Mercy Housing has received 575 applications for the Rose on Colfax and is still accepting new applicants. Those interested in submitting an application can apply through mercyhousing.org.

The nonprofit said it will start welcoming kids to the childcare facility by the end of November, possibly early December.