Affordable housing complex in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood still searching for applicants

DENVER— The cost of housing in Denver continues to rise, which means the need for affordable housing is growing. Mercy Housing is in the process of building affordable apartments in the city's East Colfax neighborhood and is still searching for applicants.

“I’m on a fixed income right now. That’s why this housing is so important to me,” said Elizabeth.

Elizabeth’s fixed income only allows her to pay for her rent. She struggles to buy anything else.

“If you only have money just to pay for your roof over your head — no eating, no doing anything. So, it's hard to be mentally stable to just afford housing,” she said.

Soon, Elizabeth will have some money left over for groceries and other necessities once she moves into the Rose on Colfax in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood.

“We’re really excited to be able to be opening up the Rose on Colfax, which is 84 units of affordable housing that will serve families serving anywhere from 30 to 80 percent area median income,” said Shelly Marquez, president of Mercy Housing Mountain Plains.

The building, which will be operated by Mercy Housing, includes one-bedroom to four-bedroom units. It will also feature an affordable early childhood education space in a neighborhood where childcare is hard to come by.

“This is considered a childcare desert, where there are three children for every one licensed slot available,” said Pamela Harris, president and CEO of Mile High Early Learning.

Harris says this is the first time her organization has partnered on a subsidized housing project. There will be four classrooms and a play area that will serve kids from ages six weeks to 5 years, providing space for 48 children. You don't have to live at the complex to use the childcare services.

“We do want to prioritize families that are here,” said Harris.

“This is one of those income streams to be able to provide housing to individuals who are working,” said Marquez.

Rose of Colfax is along a stretch of Colfax where there's plenty of spots to catch public transportation.

Elizabeth says she can't wait for this next chapter.

"I was a little bit nervous about coming back over here to Colfax, just because the area was a little bit dangerous. But it is getting better. I feel blessed. I feel grateful that I got selected to come back over here,” she said.

The Rose on Colfax will open in mid-August. To apply, click here.