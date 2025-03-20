Early data shows Colorado's new hands-free law is working

DENVER — More than two months since Colorado's new hands-free driving law took effect, evidence from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) shows it's working.

As of Jan. 1, drivers in Colorado are prohibited from using cell phones while driving. Hands-free devices are still allowed.

Between Jan. 1 and March 1, troopers have issued 90 citations and 91 warnings, according to CSP.

Prior to Jan. 1, there was a similar law prohibiting texting while driving. CSP said it issued 155 citations for violation of that in 2024.

Colorado State Patrol said it is optimistic this new law will save lives.

"I'm very optimistic. Driving with distraction is just not good, and we want to eliminate the distraction. That's why this law was created," said Colorado State Patrol Trooper Sherri Mendez.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said it also has early proof that the law is having the intended effect. The department said Cambridge Telematics has identified a 3% dip in people using phones while driving in Colorado.

The new law is meant to enhance road safety and reduce distracted driving crashes.

Penalties for violating the law start with a $75 fine and two license suspension points for the first offense. Repeat offenders face higher fines and more license points.

First-time violators can have the charge dismissed if they provide proof of purchasing a hands-free accessory such as Bluetooth headset, dashboard mounts, CarPlay and Android auto phone systems.

The law includes exemptions for people who are reporting emergencies and those in parked vehicles.