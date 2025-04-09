Deer Creek Canyon Park expected to partially reopen next month, nearly 300 days after Quarry Fire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A few months shy of one year since the Quarry Fire forced Deer Creek Canyon Park to close, crews are working to partially reopen the Jeffco park in mid-May.

After Jefferson County posted on social media about a reseeding effort earlier this month, Denver7 followed up with Jefferson County Open Space (JCOS) to learn if the park had a reopening date after its closure in late July 2024.

Matt Robbins, interim deputy director with JCOS, told us that crews are working toward a partial reopening in May and a full reopening in August.

David Zalubowski/AP Airplane soars over a wildfire as it burns on a ridge near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

"To assure we reach our goal, we have a few more tasks to complete, including rockfall and hazard tree removal," Robbins explained.

Jefferson County

He said JCOS will have more information to share in early May.

H2 Enterprises, an excavating contractor out of Weld County, and MBR Helicopters, which owns high-altitude heavy lifting helicopters, both helped with a reseeding effort in late March and early April, the county shared on social media.

The groups spread nearly 10,500 pounds of a native seed mix of grass and wildflowers, 60,000 pounds of certified weed-free straw mulch, and 84,000 pounds of pelletized hydromulch over the areas of the park that are most prone to erosion in the wake of the Quarry Fire.

H2 Enterprises worked with MBR Helicopters and Jeffco crews to reseed the burn scar from the Quarry Fie in Deer Creek Canyon Park, which will help prevent erosion. Courtesy Jefferson County.

The seeds were collected from other parks in JCOS.

The new growth will help stabilize the soil on the burn scar, while speeding up recovery of the ecosystem.

Deer Creek Canyon Park — as well as Rattlesnake Gulch and Black Bear Trail, which lead into the park — has remained closed since July 31.

The Quarry Fire broke out the prior evening, and was first spotted by a deputy on regular patrol, officials said at the time.

David Zalubowski/AP Onlookers gather at a roadblock to watch as a wildfire burns in the mountains near the Ken Caryl Ranch development Wednesday, July 31, 2024, southwest of Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The fire forced hundreds of people to evacuate. It was fully contained in early August after burning nearly 580 acres. Shortly afterward, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office confirmed they were investigating the fire as arson.

Denver7 Investigates reported that "weird items" had been found at the origin of the fire.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

Denver7 reached out to the sheriff's office on Wednesday to see if they have any new details on that investigation. However, a spokesperson said it remains an open investigation and no new details were available.

Call the fire investigation tip line at 303-271-5612 if you have any information on the origin of the fire.

In mid-August, Denver7 reached out to JCSO for an update on the park, and Mary Ann Bonnell, JCOS's visitor services and natural resources director, told us that about 46 acres of the park was severely burned.

She explained that the park is in line with Chatfield Reservoir, so it was important to avoid erosion, and keep sediment out of the streams.

Jefferson County

"Job one is water quality and making sure we don't impact water quality for larger JeffCo," Bonnell told Denver7 in August. "In order to accomplish that, we had to defer some other tasks, and that's why the trail assessment is taking a little longer."

"Give this park space and time to heal," she continued. "Give us space and time to assess and to try to move into that repair and recovery mode and remove hazards."

The recent seeding project at the park was funded in part by the NRCS Emergency Watershed Protection program to protect Chatfield Reservoir, the county said.

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7 Deer Creek Canyon Park as seen on June 22, 2024, ahead of the Quarry Fire, which forced a long-term closure.