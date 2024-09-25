Colorado-based FarmBox Foods partners with tech company to distribute container farms around the world

DENVER — Colorado-based FarmBox Foods LLC has partnered with veteran-owned technology company New A.G.E. to distribute its container farms around the world.

FarmBox Foods outfits 320-square-foot storage units into standalone hydroponic farms that run on low-power and limited water to grow a wealth of nutrient-rich produce. New A.G.E., on the other hand, uses technology to "[improve] global quality of life through clean energy," according to its website.

The two companies have partnered to place container farms at 450 "strategic locations across the world." The farms will produce about 100 million servings of food for underserved communities, according to a release from both companies.

“This is disruptive technology that has the ability to change the status quo for the better,” said FarmBox Foods CEO Rusty Walker in a statement. “We’re eager to work alongside New A.G.E. to collectively make a difference in the world.”

FarmBox Foods will also collaborate with other companies in New A.G.E's portfolio. New A.G.E. plans to create "agrihoods," farm-to-table communities that offer residential living with a "lifestyle centered around simplicity and sustainability."

The leaders of FarmBox Foods and New A.G.E. met with public and private sector leaders in New York City for UN Climate Week.