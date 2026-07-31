Garth Brooks adds fourth Denver show due to high demand of his ‘Blame it All On My Roots’ tour

DENVER — Tickets to see Garth Brooks in September are hot right now (perhaps just as hot as the weather outside).

But if you’re one of literally thousands of people who waited in virtual hell only to be told his first two shows were sold out, you’re in luck: The country singer/songwriter is adding a third date with not one but two shows for his Ball Arena stop in September.

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The “Blame it All On My Roots” tour was originally scheduled to only stop at Denver’s Ball Arena for two nights: Friday, Sept. 4 and Saturday, Sept. 5.

Those ticket sold like pancakes and country music fans gobbled them up in no time, leaving Brooks with two choices: Wish everyone luck for next time, or give the fans what they wanted. He did the latter by adding “a fourth and final show” for Sunday, Sept. 6. The pair of performances will include a matinee and an evening show.

Robb Cohen/Robb Cohen/Invision/AP Garth Brooks performs during the The Garth Brooks World Tour at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, October 12, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

All tickets are already on sale via Ticketmaster, and are priced at $155.25 ($140 ticket price + $5.25 Facility Fee + $10.00 Service Charge) for every seat in the house – “one fair price,” according to his PR firm.

The show features both end-stage and in-the-round seating, with all seats reserved, and there are no pre-sales or advance box office sales. Only eight tickets per purchase will be available.

The "Blame It All On My Roots" Arena Tour will bring every hit Garth has ever made back to the rooms where it all started, according to the firm. These “not-to-miss-shows” will also serve as the foundation for Killer Live, a groundbreaking new approach to live recording that continues Brooks’ tradition of capturing history in real time, they said.