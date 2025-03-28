What’s it like to attend the Sundance Film Festival? An insider tells us

DENVER — The Sundance Film Festival is moving to Boulder from Park City, Utah, where it's been for more than 40 years.

So what's it like, and what is Colorado in for? Denver7 called on Sean Means, a longtime film critic who is now the culture, food and business editor for the Salt Lake Tribune.

Means has attended 34 Sundance Film Festivals and called it "11 days of crazy."

"It is a hassle. It is exciting. It is a lot of fun. The thing about Sundance, the most important thing about Sundance to remember is if you go to the festival — and folks in Boulder will learn this in about two years — there are going to be seven very cool things happening all at once in different places. You're not going to be able to go to all seven places. Do not get FOMO — fear of missing out — that you are going to be missing the cool thing because wherever you are is going to be an equally cool thing," said Means.

News of the relocation is a tough pill for the film community in Utah.

"Most people who are interested in films, I think they are going to miss it. They feel like the hometown team was sold to the highest bidder is the way a filmmaker I know referred to it. It is going to be a process for those of us in Utah who've been going to the festival for many years and love it and enjoy it that we won't have it after next year," said Means.

Sundance Institute Board Chair Ebs Burnough said the festival may be anchored in Boulder starting in 2027, but it intends to be a statewide partner. Eugene Hernandez, the festival director and head of public programming, doted on the city for being welcoming and engaging through the process. He said he strongly believes the community in Boulder and beyond will be entertained and enlightened with Sundance's programming.