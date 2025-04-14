Lineup announced for Of The Trees' two-day Telluride concert event this summer

TELLURIDE, Colo. — Officials on Monday announced the lineup for a new two-day concert event in Telluride this summer.

Acclaimed electronic music producer and visual artist Of The Trees is hosting the event, called Camp Alderwild, on August 22 and 23 at Telluride Town Park.

According to organizers, Of The Trees will headline both nights. Joining him Friday night will be producer Jade Cicada, live act Thought Process, artist Taiki Nulight, and a performance from Curra.

Saturday’s lineup includes producer and live electronic act Tycho, Ott, EPROM, and Air Castles.

AEG

Doors open at 5 p.m. and performances start at 5:30 p.m. both nights.

Of The Trees, whose real name is Tyler Coombs, is calling it a "curated concert experience with camping." AEG said it is selling 7,500 tickets, and camping will be available for 2,200 people.

"Of The Trees, Tyler is his name, he loves the mountains and nature, and he's been wanting to do a camping event for a while now. So, Telluride came up for an option and we were able to make it happen," said Scott Morrill of AEG.

Tickets for the all-ages show go on sale Thursday, April 17.