Electronic music producer Of The Trees hosting festival in Telluride this summer

TELLURIDE, Colo. — A new music festival is coming to Telluride this summer.

Acclaimed electronic music producer and visual artist Of The Trees is hosting the event on August 22 and 23 at Telluride Town Park.

Of The Trees, whose real name is Tyler Coombs, is calling it a "curated concert experience with camping." AEG said it is selling 7,500 tickets and camping will be available for 2,200 people.

The lineup has not yet been announced but AEG said will include DJs, EDM producers, and live electronic music performers, headlined by Of The Trees.

Telluride is home to the famous Telluride Bluegrass Festival but hasn't hosted an electronic music festival in nearly 10 years.

"Of The Trees, Tyler is his name, he loves the mountains and nature and he's been wanting to do a camping event for a while now. So Telluride came up for an option and we were able to make it happen," said Scott Morrill of AEG.

The lineup will be announced Monday, April 17 and tickets go on sale Thursday, April 17.