7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: June 6-8, 2025

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.

1. Celebrate local artists at First Fridays Art Walks in Denver

Come and enjoy the local art scene at Denver’s five art districts: Arts District Santa Fe, Golden Triangle Museum District, the Tennyson Street Cultural District and the RiNo Arts District.

2. Denver’s most colorful event Is this weekend – and it’s free to attend

The art you'll find at the Denver Chalk Art Festival isn't in dimly-lit white room galleries – it’s on the floor and completely free of charge. The event features more than 200 professional and amateur artists who will spend hours on the floor over the course of two days to bring their art to the Golden Triangle District. The festival covers two blocks south of Civic Center Park with 12th and Bannock being the nearest intersection. More info. here.

3. Want to start celebrating Pride? Edgewater will be the place to go if you’re in Denver

Pride festivities are now in full swing and the closest one to Denver will be in Edgewater. Edgewater Pride begins the Edgewater Pride Parade at 10:30 a.m., followed by live music, drag performances, pop-up booths until 3 p.m., activities for the whole family and much more. More info. here.

4. The Boulder Jewish Festival will proceed this weekend on the Pearl Street Mall

The Boulder Jewish Festival is the longest-running cultural festival in Boulder which celebrates Jewish heritage with music, artists, delicious food and more. This year, the Boulder Jewish Festival will be reimagined in light of last Sunday’s attack on the Jewish community in Boulder. The festival happens Sunday. More info. here.

5. Jam out at the Greeley Blues Jam festival with friends and family

If you’re a blues fan, you might want to go to Greeley this weekend. There will be a Blues 101 stage where kids of all ages can learn about the Blues and meet some of the most talented Blues performers from Colorado and around the country. And of course, there will be lots of music, food, vendors, and more. Don’t miss the pre-festival activities in Historic Downtown Greeley at 5 p.m. on the 9th St. Plaza. More info. here.

6. If you’re in Northern Colorado and want to celebrate Pride, head to Longmont

The Longmont Pride Festival is happening Saturday at Roosevelt Park from 3:30-8 p.m. The afternoon will include art vendors, local organizations, interactive games for the whole family, and fun activities spread throughout the day. The event is free to attend. For more info., click here.

7. Celebrate the Dolores River at their namesake festival

This community and family-oriented event features numerous vendors, events in and along the Dolores River, great food and drink, and best of all, superb music by national and local acts all afternoon and into the evening. Join the fun at the 18th annual Dolores River Fest this Saturday at Joe Roweel Park starting at 10 a.m. More info. here.

BONUS –

Get A Taste of Fort Collins

Over 30 food and drink vendors will descend upon Fort Collins this weekend for A Taste of Fort Collins. Want more? There will be a kid’s zone, local bands, and exclusive experiences money can’t buy! For more information and ticket pricing, click here.

Colorado’s annual Philippine Festival is happening this weekend

The Filipino American Community of Colorado (FACC) will host Fiesta Na Naman! – its annual Philippine Festival held at Bahay Kubo, the FACC Community Center located at 1900 Harlan St, Edgewater. More info. here.

The Denver Gay Men’s Chorus and the Denver Feminist Chorus present: Leather and Lace

Step into a world where shoes defy gender norms and celebrate every walk of life. With a harmonious blend of fortitude, embodiment, and unapologetic authenticity, this show highlights the uniqueness of everyone’s gender expression and sexuality. Perfomances will take place this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Parsons Theatre in Nortglenn. Ticket info. can be found here.