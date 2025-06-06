‘All in this together’: Longmont Pride is this Saturday at Roosevelt Park

LONGMONT, Colo. – As Pride month kicks off, Denver7 is highlighting community celebrations for you to check out, including Longmont Pride on Saturday, June 7.

“Small-town Prides are, in my opinion, just as important as big town Prides,” said Davis Dunbar, Rocky Mountain Equality's community activities and events manager. “I'm super excited that towns like Longmont have Pride and that Rocky Mountain Equality gets to help make them happen.

Longmont Pride, Rocky Mountain Equality

Rocky Mountain Equality was formerly known as Out Boulder.

Longmont Pride is Saturday, June 7 at Roosevelt Park and runs from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“It is a completely free event and a fun, family-friendly day. We have activities for people of all ages,” said Dunbar.

Longmont Pride, Rocky Mountain Equality

You can check out a full line up of the schedule, including a list of performers, on Rocky Mountain Equality’s website.

“I think right now, the most important thing we as LGBTQ people need to know is that we're not alone, and we're all in this together,” added Dunbar. “When you're visible at an event like Longmont pride, you see people who are like you and are going through some of the same struggles that you're going through, and you get to celebrate with them and have a fun day, and hopefully that makes the world a little more inclusive.”