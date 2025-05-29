Celebrating 70 years of Filipino heritage in Colorado

On June 7 and 8, 2025, the Filipino American Community of Colorado (FACC) will host Fiesta Na Naman! – its annual Philippine Festival held at Bahay Kubo, the FACC Community Center located at 1900 Harlan St, Edgewater, CO 80214.

Denver7 is a proud partner of FACC and the Philippine Festival.

Now in its 70th year, FACC continues its mission to preserve and promote Filipino culture while fostering vibrant, inclusive community spaces across Colorado. This free, family-friendly celebration offers something for everyone – traditional performances, modern music, Filipino cuisine and cultural exhibits.

"This isn’t just a festival – it’s a powerful expression of identity, community, and shared joy," saidDomingo Belen, FACC President. "Come celebrate with us!"

Festival-goers will experience a rich and dynamic program of music, dance and cultural expression from Colorado and beyond. This year’s performers include:

• Kalacoa – A Hawaiian band blending laid-back island rhythms with feel-good harmonies.

• Padayon – FACC’s premier cultural ensemble, known for its traditional Filipino dances, live percussion, and one of the few rondalla groups in the region.

• Hawak Kamay – A dedicated troupe preserving dances from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

• Colorado Bhangra – High-energy Punjabi-style dance.

• Bboy Factory – Urban dance talent in popping, locking and breakdancing, plus a workshop on women’s empowerment through movement.

• Tehani Hula – Hawaiian hula performances full of grace and story.

• Ajnai – Mongolian throat singing and traditional instruments echoing across cultures.

• DJ Z – Spinning global beats to keep the crowd dancing all day.

Visitors will also enjoy traditional Filipino food including:

• Adobo

• Pancit

• Lumpia

• Lechon

• Halo-Halo – A refreshing dessert perfect for summer

The Philippine Festival also features a community marketplace with local artisans, nonprofit booths, educational exhibits and kid-friendly activities.

Event Details

What: Fiesta Na Naman – The 70th Annual Philippine Festival

When: June 7 & 8, 2025

Where: Bahay Kubo (FACC Community Center)

Address: 1900 Harlan St, Edgewater, CO 80214

Admission: FREE – Open to all ages

To learn more about FACC and the Philippine festival, visit www.colorado-filipinos.org .

This article was paid for through an in-kind partnership.