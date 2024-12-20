7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 20-22, 2024

DENVER — Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. Check out Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens

The flowers and plants at the Denver Botanic Gardens may be dormant in the winter months during the day, but at night during the holiday season, the Gardens come alive for Blossoms of Lights. Holiday treats and warm drinks will be available for purchase at Offshoots Café and the Hive Garden Bistro. The lights go on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and will remain on through Jan. 12, 2025. Tickets and info. can be found here.

2. Get lost in the wild wonderland of Denver Zoo Lights

If you want the holiday feel of the season but don’t want to be around too many crowds, Zoo Lights might just be the place to be. The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance’s 80-acres are boasting over 3 million lights this year to make the spirit of the season bright. Just head out to the Denver Zoo beginning Saturday, Nov. 23 until Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. for the holiday fun. Tickets can be purchased here.

3. The Colorado Springs Philharmonic presents: Christmas Symphony

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with this cherished annual Christmas tradition at the Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs. Festive sing-alongs, holiday favorites, and a heartwarming performance that will leave you filled with holiday spirit. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Buy tickets here.

4. Head to Montrose to catch the Garden of Lights

Head to the Montrose Botanic Gardens this weekend to welcome the holidays with illuminated garden paths and displays, horse-drawn wagon rides, a close-up photo op at the horse shed and photos with Santa at his warming fire pit. Ticket prices vary. More info. here.

5. Find something delightful at the Denver Christkindlmarket

The 24th annual Denver Christkindlmarket continues at Civic Center Park this holiday season and will be open daily through Dec. 23. The Denver Christkindlmarket recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, as it is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter. Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber will lead the Denver7 Holiday Story Time from 11:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday. More info. here.

6. Burn off some calories before the big feast at Chase the Glow 5K in Estes Park

Head to Estes Park this weekend for this family-friendly Christmas run/walk. Participants will follow a paved 5K route through Estes Park's amazing holiday light displays, finishing in Bond Park, surrounded by the Christmas village. After the run, stay warm and cozy with hot chocolate and Christmas cookies made by local artisans at Jubilations. It’s all happening Saturday starting at 6 p.m. To register, click here.

7. Check out a performance of “Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum”

The Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble is bringing Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum to its original home in Denver’s Historic Five Points neighborhood during its 54th anniversary season. “Granny Dances to a Holiday Drum” is a multicultural celebration that touches the hearts of people of all backgrounds, kindling the wonderment and magic shared across the winter holiday season. For more information about ticket times and performances this weekend, click here.