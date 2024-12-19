These residential Christmas light displays from across the Denver metro are worth checking out this year

DENVER — You’ve been to Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens. You've taken a stroll through the Denver Zoo. And you've been in awe of the sights and sounds of the Denver Christkindlmarket at Civic Center Park — but if you're truly looking for the magic of the holidays, all you have to do is look at your neighbor's front yard.

Thousands of Coloradans have already put up their Christmas decorations, with many of these including thousands of lights that dance to the sound of classic holiday tunes, while others are going all out with intricate inflatables or events that are aimed at bringing their communities together during the holiday season.

Below, we've compiled some of the best Christmas light displays we've come across this year, but this list is by no means definitive. If you know of a Christmas light display that leaves you in awe, let us know what you find by emailing oscar.contreras@denver7.com. Note: If possible, please include at least one high-resolution photo and the street address of the holiday light display. And, if you have permission to share, send along the homeowner's contact information so we can reach out to ask a few more questions about their display!

Merry Christmas, from atop a hill in Aurora

7706 S. Eaton Park Ct., Aurora

Mike McNamara

It’s not clear how many Christmas lights decorate this home in Aurora (“Thousands, I never really counted!” Mike McNamara, who's in charge of putting up all the lights, told Denver7), but the family truly enjoys the magic of the season. So much so, the family has been lighting up their home for the past 15 years after the birth of one of their children.

“After 2-3 years of doing that, my wife wanted me start doing the outside as well. I continued to add to the display over the years until it got out of hand! LOL!,” McNamara said.

The cool thing about this home is not only in the intricate displays, but the fact that anyone who wants to check it out can see it from miles away, as the home sits on a hill.

Can you name all the reindeer?

9656 Adelaide Circle, Highlands Ranch

Tina Henwood

Like all Christmas displays, this one at a home in Highlands Ranch started out very small and got very big by the time one of the kids graduated high school, Tina Henwood, the matriarch of the family, told Denver7. After that happened, the Christmas lights went out for a time.

Now, that same kid is a young man graduating college, so as a gift to the whole family, he’s reigniting the holiday tradition because “there was a house on Bentwood Circle that he watched get decorated every year and he loved watching it go up and people come by and looking at the lights. He loves watching the kids and adults smile when they see the lights," Henwood said.

Santa’s Village in Parker

21351 Tyrolite Ave., Parker

Brandon Chapman

Welcome to Santa’s Village in Parker, Colorado! The Merry Christmas lights on the roof will guide you from afar. As you approach closer, you will be greeted by Santa and Frosty. The star of Bethlehem shines down brightly on the birth of Jesus overlooked by angels.

Mrs. Clause is baking cookies for Santa at the Bake Shop. Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh, Goofy, Tigger, and Pluto will be playing in the yard. Santa’s elves are busy building presents at Santa’s workshop, and the moving lighted train assists the Big Guy in delivering presents. The Gingerbread house is covered with yummy candies and frosting. Meanwhile, the penguin is ice skating in the front. The adventure doesn't stop there: Santa, a snowman, a few reindeer, a penguin, an elf, and the polar bear are catching a ride on the Ferris wheel! Candy cane arches in the driveway and walking pathways complete the display. Hurry! Don’t wait too long otherwise you will miss Santa in his sleigh and the reindeer taking off the roof!

This holiday display is on every day from 5-10 p.m.

Star Wars: The Battle for the North Pole

9973 Blackbird Place, Highlands Ranch

Ron DePoty

What started with one Star Wars inflatable 10 years ago has turned into a whole galactic operation that takes about 10 days to complete. The DePotys put up approximately 20,000 lights and currently have over 50 inflatables (the Star Wars inflatables are the main attraction) as well as more than 20 tinsel characters and animals.

This year, they’ve added several new inflatables, including a 17.4-foot inflatable Santa and sleigh that is “flying” between the trees. Those heading out to check out the home might be greeted by the DePoty kids selling hot cocoa and cider on some weekend nights as the family cosplays as Star Wars and Christmas characters.

The Christmas lights are on from 5-10 p.m. each night until New Year’s. The home has a dedicated Facebook page for the curious.

Best of both worlds in Chatfield East

6448 Lakeside Circle, Littleton

Jonathan Karp

The Karp family loves decorating for Halloween and Christmas, and this year they decided to go all out at their new home in Littleton for the holidays.

"This year I have pushed the outside lights way past what we have done in the past because we have more room," Jonathan Karp told Denver7. You'll notice the multi-colored display, so what gives?

"My wife loves the classic white lights where I love multi-color lights so we compromised," Mr. Karp said. "White lights on and inside our fence then multi-color lights outside our fence."

In all, the Karp family added two 25 foot super trees, three 10 foot trees, a color changing tree as well as 25 more small trees inside their fence of their four-acre home. That's in addition to the close to 20 pre-lit trees inside their home and dozens of other decorations. Mr. Karp estimates they have at least 100,000 lights outside this year, "but it may be less because a lot are the large C-9 lights."

For those wanting to make the drive there this year should be aware they'll only get as close as 600 feet from the home, Mr. Karp said, adding "People will have to do a 3 point turn to leave. It won't be easy especially if it snows."

Candy Cane Lane

1557 Briarhollow Lane, Highlands Ranch

Kerry Velez

Believe it or not, this is the fifth year in which the homeowners have put up a Christmas light display, and “only our first year being okay with going ‘over the top,’” Kerry Velez told Denver7. Initially feeling self-conscious about it, family friends and neighbors provided very positive feedback. “Although our house is currently as bright as the mile-high stadium during a night game, we will continue building," she said.

That’s the spirit!

Adorned with over 4,000 lights, more than 2,500 custom-engineered lights with around 1,000 of those wrapped around their three-story Christmas tree, Velez said the display “is built for our community.”

That means neighboring homes can add decorations to the tree or their bushes on the other side. “We will make every effort to put them back up every year, so please add your family name and the year to your decoration,” Velez said.

New this year? “We just put up a mailbox this week for letters to Santa. Let the kiddos know we send the letters received to Santa’s workshop every night. ;-)“

The CottonCreek Manor

9971 Cottoncreek Dr., Highlands Ranch

Jeff Rohr

This home (and yard) contains over 100,000 lights, according to homeowner Jeff Rohr, who said he doesn't even know what the exact number of lights would be at this point.

The manor has been displaying its holiday spirit for the last 10 years as "we love the season; we love the smile it puts on kids’ faces and how it brings families and communities together," Rohr said.

He told Denver7 those visiting should give themselves the chance to get out of their cars and enjoy the display as "we made it a walk-through event." Those wanting to check out this house can find three small gingerbread houses to play in, two large candy canes and a Train to play on and get photographed in. The family is accepting donations for a partner nonprofit Spirit for the Seasons. The manor has a Facebook and Instagram page.

The Stricker’s Winter Wonderland

6636 S. Lafayette St., Centennial

Joe Stricker DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0384.JPG

The Stricker’s Winter Wonderland on S. Lafayette St. in Centennial has been running for 14 years as a way to make special memories for the kids during the holidays.

“What started as a project for my family has now turned into a Holiday staple in our Colorado community,” Joe Stricker told Denver7. “It is truly an honor to be a part of that tradition for thousands of Colorado families.”

What makes this residential Christmas light display special? “My favorite part of the season is the Saturday before Christmas. On this day, we have a very special guest at our house that hundreds of people come to visit: The Big Guy himself," Stricker said.

Before he arrives though, LEDs will take your breath away. Santa’s not the only one on display, though, as you’ll also find the Grinch and you can also watch Santa’s elves hard at work while you listen to Santa tell the story of The Night Before Christmas.

“And if that wasn't enough...come check out Whoville, our 22’ MEGA TREE or even Clark Griswold and Cousin Eddy," the homeowner said.

You might be wondering: How long does it take to put up all those lights? Preparations begin the day after Halloween, and the work continues for about three weeks to have everything ready to go live by Thanksgiving night, Stricker said, adding he puts over 100 hours every year to build the display.

Those looking for Santa this year should head to the Stricker’s Winter Wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 6-10 p.m.

Check out more photos from this list in the video below.