Colorado holiday guide: 35 events from across the state to ring in the season with family and friends

DENVER – If you’ve been waiting to decorate your home for the holiday season, there’s no time like the present – especially because many Colorado towns are ready to deck the halls ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Wondering where to go with friends and family to see some Christmas lights or enjoy some hot cocoa and perhaps catch a glimpse of Santa before he starts reviewing his list? Check out our picks in the list below.

Blossoms of Light at the Denver Botanic Gardens

Nov. 20, 2024 – Jan. 12, 2025

The flowers and plants at the Denver Botanic Gardens come alive with vibrant, festive colors during Blossoms of Light. Holiday treats and warm drinks will be available for purchase at Offshoots Café and the Hive Garden Bistro. Ticket prices vary.

Mile High Tree lighting at Denver’s Civic Center Park

Nov. 22 – Dec. 31, 2024

Ring in the holiday season in downtown Denver with the annual tree lighting ceremony of the Mile High Tree at Civic Center Park. The festivities begin at 5:15 p.m. on Nov. 22. The event is free and open to all.

Denver Christkindlmarket

Nov. 22 – Dec. 23, 2024

The Denver Christkindlmarket at Denver’s Civic Center Park recreates the experience of strolling a European village square during the holidays, and is the region’s only authentic German Holiday Market, produced by the German American Chamber of Commerce – Colorado Chapter. Denver7’s Nicole Brady will emcree the opening ceremony on Friday, Nov. 22 at 5:45 p.m.

Denver Zoo Lights

Nov. 23, 2024 – Jan. 5, 2025

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance’s 80-acres are boasting over 3 million lights this year to make the spirit of the season bright. Perfect for animal lovers who want a taste of the holidays without too much noise.

Catch the Glow in Estes Park

Nov. 23, 2024 – Jan. 1, 2025

Experience the magic of the holidays like never before at Bond Park in Estes Park from 5 to 9 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2025. Catch the Glow will have a free Nightly Live Show Spectacular with a dazzling display of the town’s state-of the-art Pix Pine tree – the only one of its kind in the entire state. The annual Catch the Glow Parade will brighten Elkhorn Ave. in Estes Park on Nov. 29.

John Berry/Courtesy of Visit Estes Park

Downtown Tree Lighting in Grand Junction

Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

Catch the spirit of the holiday season in downtown Grand Junction with the Downtown Tree Lighting. Santa will descend from the North Pole and light not only the tree at 4th and Main, but also all the lights on Main Street simultaneously. He’ll be available for a one-on-one with the kids after.

Switch on the Holidays in Boulder

Nov. 24 from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Kick off the holiday season along Pearl Street Mall, Civic Area and around the Boulder County Courthouse with the annual lighting of the entire stretch of downtown Boulder. Visits with Santa will take place after the program until 7:30 p.m.

Winter Wonderlights in Loveland

Nov. 24, 2024 – Jan. 1, 2025

Loveland’s Winter Wonderlights™ returns to Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra for a free nightly holiday light show of nearly 300,000 lights. Visitors are encouraged to bring canned food to the event to benefit the Food Bank for Larimer County. Organizers hope to collect a ton of food during the event.

Light the Lights Celebration in Denver

Nov. 27 at 4:30 p.m.

Rocky, Bernie, Dinger, RapidMan, and Wooly — basically all the Denver mascots – will flip the switch to kick off the first holiday lights and music show of the city, hosted by Denver7’s Micah Smith. Enjoy festive music by the Denver Gay Men’s Chorus and interactive displays from the Denver Police, Fire, and Sheriff Departments. Can't attend? Watch live on Denver7, live stream on denvergov.org, or the City’s Facebook page.

Grand Illumination at Union Station

Nov. 29 at 4 p.m.

If you can’t enough of Denver’s holiday light shows, head on over to Union Station for the Grand Illumination featuring the family-friend Denver Dolls, a visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus, and the grand highlight of the station’s outdoor 40-foot-tall Christmas tree that features more than 7,000-holiday lights.

Evan Semón Photography/Courtesy of Denver Union Station The Grand Illumination at Union Station

Luminova Holidays at Elitch Gardens

Nov. 29 – Dec. 31, 2024

Stroll through Elitch Gardens and get in the holiday spirit with over 400,000-square feet of larger-than-life light displays, a 65-ft. tree, twinkling snowmen who never melt, 300-ft. candy cane tunnel, photo ops galore, and more. Tickets are $25.

Hudson Holidays

Nov. 29, 2024 – Jan. 12, 2025

Hudson Holidays at the Hudson Gardens in Littleton brigs glowing trees and festive vibes that’ll ignite the holiday spirit as attendees take a spectacular stroll through the gardens and explore the lighted maze while admiring the larger-than-life themed exhibits. Kids of all ages will be able to take a selfie with Santa while enjoying traditional hot drinks (and cocktails for the adults). Tickets start at $15 and vary by age group.

Grand Lake’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Town Square Park in Grand Lake will hold its annual Tree Lighting ceremony where attendees can also take pictures with Santa and his reindeer. Caroling, free hot cocoa and festive cookies will be on the menu.

Mayor’s Holiday Lighting in Parker

Nov. 29 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Head to O’Brien Park in Parker for an enchanted evening as the Parker Chorale kicks off the holiday season with a Silent Night sing-along. Following the sing-along, the mayor and the town council will count down to the Town Tree and the Grand Park Lighting. There will also be ice sculptures, food vendors, and stage performances from local high school choirs.

Candlelight Walk in Littleton

Nov. 29 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Sip hot cider, listen to holiday music, join dancing Christmas trees and get to see some reindeer before Santa Claus pays a visit down Main Street, magically illuminating more than one million lights in the trees as he passes each block. A drone show will fly over the Melting Pot at the west end of Main St.

Pueblo Parade of Lights

Nov. 30 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Southern Colorado is welcoming the holiday season on the Saturday after Thanksgiving with festive, colorful floats, school marching bands, drill teams, and more during the Pueblo Parade of Lights, which goes down Union Ave. all the way to 6th St. This year’s theme is Toys, Trains, and Candy Canes.

Downtown Greeley WinterFest

Nov. 30 – Dec. 14, 2024

Greeley is welcoming the holiday season with three Saturdays of festivities that will include a holiday open house, a lighting ceremony at Lincoln Park at 5:30 p.m., a holiday lane with festive displays and live performances, and more.

Holyoke Parade of Lights

Dec. 2 beginning at 6:15 p.m.

The Holyoke Parade of Lights will line up on Interocean Dr. in front of the Golden Plains Motel and will run south on Hwy. 385. The theme of the parade this year is A Candyland Christmas: The Sweetest Town Around.

Holiday Tree Lighting in Aurora

Dec. 3 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Head to Aurora’s Municipal Center to witness the illumination of thousands of strands of lights as the city welcomes the holiday season with its annual tree lighting. There will also be holiday-themed activities, live entertainment, and a visit from a special guest. (Santa?)

Loveland Downtown District

Sedgwick County Parade of Lights in Julesburg

Dec. 5 beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Sedgwick County Parade of Lights will start on Pine St., east of the Assisted Living/Nursing Home before proceeding to W. 10th St. and down Cedar St.

Lakewood Lights the Holidays

Dec. 5 from 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Join the mayor of Lakewood for the city’s lighting ceremony at 5 p.m., then enjoy a stroll among the light displays, listen to festive live music and warm up with hot cocoa. You’ll get the chance to meet with Santa or craft an ornament to commemorate the holiday.

Christmas Tree Lighting in Georgetown

Dec. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The city of Georgetown will light its beautiful Christmas tree at Francis Marion Park as carolers, dancers and live performances ring in the holiday season. You know who else is coming? Santa! The official tree lighting is scheduled for 5:15 p.m.

Gunnison Night of Lights

Dec. 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The 2024 Gunnison Night of Lights and Winter Wonderland takes places at Independent Order of Odd Fellows (IOFF) Park where Santa and his little helpers will transform the whole town with holiday cheer as they ring in the holiday season. The tree lighting takes place at 6:30 p.m. There will be food, drinks.

Leadville Parade of Lights

Dec. 6 starting at 6 p.m.

Save the date for Leadville Main Street’s annual Parade of Lights, which begins at 6 p.m. on Harrison Ave.

9News Parade of Lights

Dec. 7 starting at 6 p.m.

The 9News Parade of Lights marks the official start of the holiday season in downtown Denver, featuring more than 40 extravagantly illuminated floats, giant helium-filled character balloons, magnificent marching bands, equestrian units and vibrant cultural displays.

Grand Junction Parade of Lights

Dec. 7 starting at 5 p.m.

Head to the biggest parade of the year in Grand Junction as thousands of people line Main St. to witness 100 lighted entries pass by through downtown.

Festival of Lights Parade in Colorado Springs

Dec. 7 starting at 5:50 p.m.

One of the most cherished traditions in the Pikes Peak region will return for its 40th year this holiday season with almost 100 floats decorated with lights as they traverse Tejon St in downtown Colorado Springs.

Lights of December Parade in Boulder

Dec. 7 starting at 6 p.m.

Boulder is inviting residents to enjoy floats created and decorated by local businesses, churches, schools, community groups and nonprofits. The grand finale includes an appearance by the jolly old man himself – Santa Claus!

Lighting of Breckenridge + Race of the Santas

Dec. 7 starting at noon

The holidays are coming fast in Breckenridge starting with a holiday dog parade at 3:30 p.m., a moose march 30 minutes after, before the traditional Race of the Santas begins at 4:20 p.m. The lighting of Breckenridge begins at 5 p.m. Kids and adults will be able to meet Santa to get a one-on-one about their wish list starting at 5:30 p.m.

ZachHooperPhoto/Courtesy of the Breckenridge Tourism Office

Tree Lighting Ceremony in Brighton

Dec. 7 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The city of Brighton will celebrate the arrival of the holidays with a Christmas tree lighting ceremony that will also feature a Winter Market with unique art, crafts and artisan food vendors. The kids can also enjoy free face painting, the Teddy Bear & Friends Tree, and pictures with Santa. The Brighton Festival of Lights Parade will take place on Dec. 14 starting at 5 p.m.

Lyons Holiday Celebration and Parade of Lights

Dec. 7 starting at 6:30 p.m.

The bright glow of the holidays arrives to the Town of Lyons with the Holiday Artisan Market and the Holiday Parade of Lights, which begins at the southwest corner of Sandstone Park (across from the library). There will also be caroling, holiday cheer, hot cocoa and more.

Annual Tree Lighting at the Little Nell in Aspen

Dec. 8 from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Welcome the holidays during this festive, family-friendly event at The Little Nell in Aspen where attendees will count down together the tree lighting with cookies and hot cocoa, carolers and photo opportunities with Santa. The Aspen Animal Shelter will be onsite with “reindeer” pups.

Garden of Lights in Grand Junction

Dec. 14-15, Dec. 21-22 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Dec. 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Head to the Montrose Botanic Gardens to welcome the holidays with illuminated garden paths and displays, horse-drawn wagon rides, a close-up photo op at the horse shed and photos with Santa at his warming fire pit. Ticket prices vary.

Alamosa Round-Up Christmas Light Parade

Dec. 21 starting at 6 p.m.

This one-of-a-kind event in Alamosa is bringing holiday cheer to Main St., where organizers will once again send all new December babies home in a stocking cap, Christmas stocking and candy cane socks.

Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade in Telluride

Dec. 24 starting at 630 p.m.

If you want a unique holiday lighting experience, head down to Telluride for the Christmas eve torchlight parade. Nearly 100 Telluride Ski Area employees can be seen from town as they ski down Coonskin to Telluride Trail and into town with glowing torches. Best viewing spots include Main St., Pacific St. and Columbia Ave.